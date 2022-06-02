ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Jays vs. White Sox prediction: Bet on red-hot pitcher

By Stitches
All rise. Well the verdict is in. If the defecation fits, the defamation is legit!

NBA Finals? My heart is with the Celtics. My money is on the Warriors. Golden State in six.

Back to Toronto, where the Blue Jays won a close one for us on Tuesday. The White Sox are still north of the border. Johnny Cueto (0-1, 2.41) is back in the big leagues after pitching for the Triple-A Charlotte Knights earlier this year. Cueto tossed 12 shutout innings in his first two starts for the Chisox, but the Cubs tagged him for five runs and a loss in his last outing.

The Jays’ Alek Manoah (5-1, 1.77) has been exceptional, at times dominating, especially at home where he is 3-0, allowing four runs over 27 innings. Play 10 units on the Blue Jays.

The Reds beat the Red Sox at Fenway on Tuesday for the first time since 1975. The Sox took it out on them Wednesday. Final score 7-1. Garrett Whitlock with the W. Jackie Bradley with 4 RBIs. Winner. Up +694 johnniecochrans.

