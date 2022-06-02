ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

Marion sheriff's corporal cleared to work after 2 1/2 months on unpaid leave following arrest

By Austin L. Miller, Ocala Star-Banner
Ocala Star Banner
Ocala Star Banner
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KFUVZ_0fyCyBkB00

A veteran Marion County Sheriff's corporal who has been suspended without pay while facing a charge of domestic battery has been cleared to return to work.

Cpl. Roy A. Johnson was arrested in March. Last month, citing the victim's refusal to cooperate, the State Attorney's Office dropped the case.

The Sheriff's Office had intended to suspend Johnson for an additional three days without pay. Johnson appealed that decision, so Sheriff Billy Woods met with the corporal. Also present at the meeting were Johnson's defense lawyer, Jimmie Sparrow; and the sheriff's office staff attorney, Tim McCourt.

Law enforcement official:Ocala police officer arrested and charged with making a false report concerning a crash

Arrest:Marion County School District employee charged with molesting juvenile on campus

Former school official arrest:In Ocala, a former private school official is sentenced to probation for battery

Woods explained his decision in a three-page memorandum addressed to Sheriff's Office officials, Johnson and Johnson's lawyer.

At issue: The domestic battery allegation and Johnson's statements

In the meeting, Woods wrote in his memo, Johnson "did not dispute that his on-scene conduct on March 5, 2022, (the night deputies responded to the domestic violence call) was lacking."

Specifically, the sheriff said Johnson admitted that "certain derogatory statements" made in the presence of his fellow deputies were "wholly unbecoming a deputy sheriff."

When deputies asked Johnson to leave the residence on March 5, Johnson used colorful language to describe judges and assistant state attorneys, according to the deputy's arrest report.

In his memo, Woods said Johnson was "prepared to accept discipline for these statements," and that Johnson had violated the agency's code of conduct.

As for the criminal charge: The letter states that Johnson argued that evidence of domestic violence was "insufficient."

Johnson said supervisors and deputies who responded to the location on March 5 "did not believe the evidence was sufficient to establish probable cause, which would indicate that the evidence also failed to meet the higher burden of proof required to sustain a finding he committed a crime."

He further argued that the domestic violence unit did not uncover anything new during its investigation.

Johnson said because his criminal charge was dropped, he was denied an opportunity to present his case in court.

Johnson was not arrested on March 5. Instead, there was an investigation and he was arrested several days later.

Woods' decision in this case

The sheriff said that, after reviewing the matter, he concluded that the "available evidence is insufficient to sustain a finding by the greater weight of the evidence that Deputy Johnson committed the criminal offense of battery on March 5, 2022. As such, I hereby overturn any such finding made by the Office of Professional Standards."

Johnson asked that his three days of unpaid leave be applied retroactively – in other words, he said three of the days he already spent on unpaid leave should count as his punishment.

The sheriff agreed, citing Johnson's "attitude of contrition and repentance," the fact that he has been on unpaid leave for 2½ months, his record of service as a deputy sheriff, and his military service.

"I'm glad everything is now behind him and I'm glad the sheriff considered everything before making his decision," Sparrow said.

Sheriff's officials said while Johnson is allowed back to work, his duties have not been determined.

Background of the case

Several deputies went to Johnson's home on March 5 when a woman reported that Johnson had pushed her. She said one of her hands was injured when she braced herself. Johnson denied pushing the woman.

The incident was sent to the Sheriff's Office Domestic Violence Unit for investigation. Johnson was arrested several days later, charged with domestic battery.

He posted bond, was released from jail, and was scheduled to go to trial late last month. But the woman, after initially being cooperative, told prosecutors that she no longer wanted to pursue the charge. Since there were no eyewitness, the state decided to drop the case.

½Contact Austin L. Miller at austin.miller@starbanner.com.

Comments / 4

Florida Trader
3d ago

why is it then does the State Attorney office in Marion County still press charges in domestic cases not involving a police officer but here the victim says she's not cooperating and now the state attorney drops charges. Remember that Marion County State Attorney office when a regular civilian doesn't cooperate be sure to drop all those charges now

Reply
5
Related
alachuachronicle.com

Woman arrested and charged with stabbing even though blood-covered victim denied being stabbed

Zamarye Qwenteria Johnson, 27, was arrested yesterday after deputies received a report of a stabbing. Several callers to the Combined Communications Center reportedly claimed that Johnson had called them, admitted to stabbing the victim, expressed “pleasure” in that, and refused to get him medical care while she said he was bleeding inside her car.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Villager to lose driver’s license after intoxicated trip to dog’s veterinarian

A Villager will lose her driver’s license for a year after an intoxicated trip to her dog’s veterinarian’s office. Laura Ellen Gelinas, 55, who lives in the Austin Villas in the Village of Chitty Chatty, pleaded no contest to a charge of driving under the influence Tuesday in Sumter County Court. In addition to losing her license, she has been placed on probation for one year.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ocala, FL
Marion County, FL
Crime & Safety
Ocala, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Marion County, FL
WCJB

Ocala police investigating shooting of teen

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A teenager in Marion County was shot at an apartment complex in northwest Ocala Friday night. Ocala police say that a 14-year-old suffered from life-threatening gunshot wounds after multiple shots were fired in a parking lot at the Laurel Park Apartments just before 11 pm Friday night.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Man arrested after accused of commiting multiple crimes

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Bradford County Sheriff’s office is investigating a man who they say went on a crime. 56-year-old Larry Dupree is accused of committing multiple crimes. The sheriff’s office said Dupree stole about $200 out of the cash register at the Dollar General. Then after...
BRADFORD COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala woman jailed after being accused of breaking into residence, battering occupants

A 33-year-old Ocala woman was arrested after being accused of breaking into a local residence and battering the home’s occupants. On Wednesday at approximately 5 p.m., several Marion County Sheriff’s Office units responded to a residence on Pecan Run Pass in Ocala in reference to an unknown person breaking into the home. An MCSO lieutenant was first to arrive on scene and observed a woman, later identified as Lateshia Janay Terrell.
OCALA, FL
blackchronicle.com

Drunk man stabs multiple people at Florida bar, sheriff’s office says

LAKE MARY, Fla. – A Florida man is coping with bills after deputies say he stabbed a number of individuals at a bar whereas intoxicated early Saturday morning. In response to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Workplace, deputies responded to the Thirsty Whale on Lake Emma Rd. in Lake Mary spherical 2 a.m. to analysis a bar battle. Witnesses reportedly suggested deputies that Kenneth Bradford Parvu was terribly intoxicated and tried to escalate an argument between his two friends.
LAKE MARY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Corporal#Crime#Marion County Sheriff#The Sheriff S Office
timesnewsexpress.com

Three Arrested In 2021 Homicide

TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)- The Tampa Police Department have charged three suspects in relation to a homicide that took place on June 8, 2021. According to reports, at approximately 11:22 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of I-275 near Sligh Avenue for the report of a motor vehicle crash. One of the callers had advised they had heard gunshots in addition to the crash.
TAMPA, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Suspect arrested in Brooker carjacking incidents

Press release from Alachua County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday evening (June 1), around 5:30 p.m., deputies responded to the 22000 block of NW 14th Terrace in Brooker for an attempted robbery. The caller reported that she was outside watering her garden when a white male approached her and demanded her car. The suspect was described as an older white male, wearing a green hat, white shirt, and tan pants. He also indicated he had a gun. The suspect and victim struggled over the car keys, at which time the victim was able to retrieve her firearm and fire at the suspect. The suspect immediately dropped the keys and fled the area.
BROOKER, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WCJB

Ocala man killed in fatal crash

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Ocala was killed when he lost control of his vehicle in Marion County. Florida Highway Patrol reports that he was traveling north on US 301 when he lost control and went across the median into the southbound lanes, colliding with another vehicle. The...
OCALA, FL
click orlando

Bodycam video offers new details into fatal Groveland day care shooting

GROVELAND, Fla. – Newly-released body camera video from police in Groveland shows the moments right after a deadly shooting outside a daycare. The video shows the shooter cooperating with police as they place him in handcuffs at the scene. Officers said they were called to We Are The Future...
Citrus County Chronicle

Hernando woman arrested for fighting security, deputy at World Equestrian Center

A Citrus County woman was jailed in Marion County for allegedly fighting security guards and a deputy after she struck someone at a World Equestrian Center bar in Ocala. Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded the night of May 25 to the equestrian center (WEC) parking lot at 1750 NW 80th Ave., where members of the center’s security team had Hernando 33-year-old Taryn Nicole Varvel detained.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WESH

Driver killed in wrong-way Volusia County crash on I-4

DELTONA, Fla. — A stretch of eastbound Interstate 4 in west Volusia County was closed after midnight due to a vehicle crash involving a fatality, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Authorities responded to the area near mile marker 110 near Deltona around 12:45 am Friday. According to Florida...
Ocala Star Banner

Ocala Star Banner

3K+
Followers
958
Post
586K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Ocala, FL from Ocala StarBanner.

 http://ocala.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy