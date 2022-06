SAGINAW, MI — More than a month after being shot in Saginaw apartment complex’s parking lot, a Bridgeport teen has died of his wounds in a local hospital. Izaiah M. “Zae” Danks, 18, died May 24 at Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital, his family at his side. He died of injuries sustained in a shooting that occurred about 3 p.m. on April 25 within Birch Park Apartments, 3000 Birch Park Drive, near the city’s border with Buena Vista Township.

SAGINAW, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO