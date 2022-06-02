ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville moves up the rankings on this 'Best Places to Live' list. Here's what to know

By Eleanor McCrary, Louisville Courier Journal
 3 days ago

Louisville is on the upswing as one of the best places to live in America.

The River City rose to No. 62 from No. 88 on U.S. News & World Report's list of top places to live when the magazine announced its annual list for 2022-23 in May.

"Louisville is a modern metropolitan area steeped in tradition," the magazine says. "Each neighborhood offers unique things to do and has its own flavor."

The rankings also recognized Louisville's culinary scene — noting the locally sourced bourbon, meat, dairy and produce — and the festivities surrounding the Kentucky Derby .

Every year, the magazine ranks the top 150 most populous metropolitan areas in the country by analyzing the job market, housing affordability, quality of life, net migration and the desirability to live in the city. Louisville ranked just behind Indianapolis and one spot ahead of Lansing, Michigan.

Overall, Louisville scored a 6.2, with the value and quality of life contributing the highest to its score at 7.7 and 6.3, respectively. The top city was Huntsville, Alabama, which had an overall score of 7.0, and 6.8 in quality of life and 8.5 in value.

Meanwhile, Lexington, Kentucky, was ranked 34th on the list, up from No. 50 last year. Its overall score was 6.4, and it got a 6.9 in quality of life and a 7.6 in value.

After Huntsville, the top five places to live in order were: Colorado Springs, Colorado; Green Bay, Wisconsin; Boulder, Colorado; and San Jose, California.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville moves up the rankings on this 'Best Places to Live' list. Here's what to know

