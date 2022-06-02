ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galesburg, IL

'We gave them everything we had.' Galesburg baseball team falls to top-seed in sectional semifinal

By Staff reports
The Register-Mail
 3 days ago
WASHINGTON — The Galesburg Silver Streaks baseball team's season ended with a 3-2 loss to the top-seeded Washington Panthers in a Class 3A sectional semifinal game Wednesday evening at at Brian Wisher Field.

The Panthers (32-5) advance to meet the Morton Potters (28-7) for the sectional title at 11 a.m. Saturday in Washington. Morton defeated Rock Island 15-1 in 5 innings in the other semifinal Wednesday.

Galesburg ends the season at 20-16.

"It was an exciting game, and we went toe to toe with one of the best teams in the state," Streaks coach Jeremy Pickrel said. "We gave them everything we had."

The score was tied 1-1 after one inning before Washington plated two runs in the bottom of the third to take a 3-1 lead. The Streaks pulled within 3-2 with a run in the fifth, but could not catch the Panthers.

Galesburg outhit Washington 8-6.

Charlie Lardi, coming off a complete game one-hit victory Saturday afternoon in regional championship action against Streator, took the loss for the Streaks on Wednesday. The Streaks hurler pitched five innings, allowing three unearned runs as Galesburg committed four errors in the game.

Grant Aten and Thad Morling each went 2-for-4 for the Streaks.

"I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again; this is a different team than when we started in March," Pickrel said. "The strides they made all year to get to the point where we could even win 20 games and a regional championship is nothing short of remarkable.

"It stings, but I’m content knowing that they played as hard as they could and gave themselves a chance."

