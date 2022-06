We’ll begin with two scenarios and explore which one is worse. In the first scenario, we know there’s a crisis, and we know there’s a solution to the crisis, yet we lack the political will to solve it. This is often the way we talk about mass shootings, and it’s wrong. We do not, in fact, have a solution to the crisis, and the very thought that we do is further tearing at the fabric of American life—wrongly pitting those who think they’ve solved the problem against those they view as callous or indifferent to the loss of innocent life.

