Decatur County, TN

Downtown Summer Nights to return to Decatur next week

By By Shane Duncan Staff Writer
The Daily Post-Athenian
 3 days ago

The Town of Decatur will soon be hosting its annual Downtown Summer Nights music events.

Downtown Summer Nights is a series of free summer concerts traditionally held in the courthouse square in Decatur.

The scheduled dates for the show are June 11, June 18, June 25 and July 4 with the scheduled start time being 7 p.m.

“We are very excited about Downtown Summer Nights this year,” said Decatur City Recorder Laura Smith. “We think we have a good lineup and we are excited for both summer and for the our community to get together and enjoy each other’s company like we have in past years.”

The current line up for the event is Trey Peaden, Raegan Graves and Legacy for June 11, Hippie Shake and Nashville Yacht Club for June 18, Rune Katie Run and Jay Eric for June 25, and July 4 will feature Skelton Key and Aunt Betty.

“We are really excited for the bands that we have for all of those nights. We have a tradition at Downtown Summer Nights to have Aunt Betty and now Skelton Key is part of our 4th of July tradition that people really enjoy and it has been a pleasure to bring them back. We have some other bands that we are excited about from local people to new which we enjoy being able to mix them and bring an experience of new and old to our events,” Smith expressed. “We think this is the place to be in Decatur during the summer. We believe this is an event that brings our community together and gives them more of a sense of community. It is something that you can count on for some of June and July and a place to be on Saturday nights.”

In addition to the festivities of the live music, the event also allows people to experience other features the town has to offer, such as the Art Trail.

“We have made quite a big effort in the past few years to beautify Decatur with new murals, painted utility poles and sidewalks, and more,” she stated. “It is a nice opportunity to get people downtown who may not get to spend a lot of time there and it allows them to truly appreciate what we have in our small town.”

The city is currently still looking for any vendors who may be interested in participating during the events.

“We are still accepting vendors to set up during the events,” Smith stated. “If anyone is interested they can contact the Meigs County Chamber of Commerce or go to our Facebook page to find out more information.”

Smith hopes to see a large attendance at the events as well as that the events provide great entertainment for the community.

“We want as many people as we can to come and enjoy what we have to offer in Downtown Decatur,” she said. “This will be a fun time.”

