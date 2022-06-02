The times Prince Louis stole the show at the Queen's Jubilee

The Queen appeared to enjoy the first day of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations, but there is one noticeable event that will no doubt take precedence for the 96-year-old; meeting Lilibet Diana for the first time. With Meghan and Harry in the UK for the Jubilee festivities, the Duke and the...
The Duchess of Cornwall has stepped out with Prince Charles to celebrate the final day of what has been the most wonderful weekend of Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Camilla wore a statement emerald green coat dress to enjoy a busy Sunday with her husband Prince Charles. For her accessories, the Duchess opted for nude court heels and a matching handbag which complemented her outfit beautifully. It was the perfect look for the very special Big Lunch event which was held at the Oval Cricket Ground in London.
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis joined their mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, alongside the Duchess of Cornwall as they made their way to Horse Guards Parade for Trooping the Colour – and two of the siblings shared a very cheeky moment while travelling in their carriage!. While...
The Queen can be seen caring for the animals in videos to be to be shown as part of ITV's coverage of the Jubilee celebrations. Filmed at the Royal Stud in Sandringham in April, she speaks affectionately to several horses and foals, alongside her breeding and racing adviser John Warren.
At most pop concerts, the audience don't turn their backs on the stage. But this wasn't a normal pop concert, and this wasn't a normal audience. For most of the 22,000 fans attending The Platinum Party at the Palace, the Royal Family were the real stars. Ten minutes before the...
Low-key was always going to be difficult to pull off when you are globally famous, members of the Royal Family, and haven't been seen in the UK together for two years after leaving in controversial circumstances. But when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped out of the car at...
The rapper ex-boyfriend of singer Emeli Sande has been stabbed to death at a Jubilee party. Hypo, real name Lamar Jackson, was attacked in front of a "large number of people" at the bash in Redbridge, east London, police said. Despite efforts to save him the 39-year-old was pronounced dead...
The Queen will not attend Friday's Jubilee service at St Paul's Cathedral after experiencing discomfort while watching Thursday's parade at Buckingham Palace. The decision was made with "great reluctance" after considering the "journey and activity required", the palace said. However, she did take part in a beacon lighting ceremony on...
As the Jubilee weekend continues, we can look forward to a platinum party at Buckingham Palace tomorrow night - featuring the likes of Diana Ross, Sir Elton John and Sir Rod Stewart. Last minute preparations are taking place for the event on Saturday night, which also includes Alicia Keys, Duran...
Roaring crowds cheered the Queen as she joined other royals on the balcony of Buckingham Palace on the first of four days of Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Thousands flooded The Mall, waving flags in the brilliant sunshine to celebrate the Queen's 70-year reign. The 96-year-old watched a flypast with 17 other...
A huge pageant has taken place in central London, on the final day of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. More than 10,000 people - including the military, performers and key workers - took part, while politicians and members of the Royal Family watched from stands outside Buckingham Palace. The pageant...
Outspan Orange car among most striking vehicles on parade. Of all the classic vehicles taking part in the pageant, Edd China’s Outspan Orange car is possibly the most striking. Designed to promote the citrus brand, it was one of six built during the late 1960s and early 1970s by...
The Queen is believed to have 'struggled to not be overcome by tears' as she greeted thousands of Jubilee well wishers from the balcony at Buckingham Palace. In an emotional end to the four-day Platinum Jubilee, which marked her 70th year as Queen, a body language expert said the Monarch could be seen 'narrowing' her eyes to avoid 'breaking down'.
Royals and officials filled St Paul's Cathedral on Friday for a service to thank the Queen, who is marking 70 years on the throne. The Queen herself was not able to attend, having experienced "discomfort" the previous day. Referring to her love of horse racing, Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell...
The Earl and Countess of Wessex are visiting Northern Ireland to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. The royal couple's first stop was Royal Avenue in Belfast where they attended a 1950s-themed celebration. They later travelled to Bangor, which received city status as part of the Platinum Jubilee, to take part...
The Queen says she is "humbled and deeply touched" by the Platinum Jubilee celebrations held across the UK. In a "thank you" letter after a concluding pageant in London, she said she remained committed to serving as monarch with the support of her family. The Queen said despite not being...
