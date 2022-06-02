ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Orangetheory Fitness invites Detroit teens to work out for free this summer

By Layla McMurtrie, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wh87d_0fyCtvRW00

Orangetheory Fitness-Detroit announced the launch of its “More Life for Detroit Youth” summer program to help Detroit teens live a healthier lifestyle.

From June 1 to Aug. 31, local students ages 14-18 are invited to take advantage of Orangetheory’s popular science-based workout, centered on heart-rate-based interval training and led by certified coaches, free of charge.

"This is a great opportunity for young people to work out in a safe, stable and nurturing environment, while learning a holistic approach to health and wellness that can last a lifetime,” said Tess Hochstein, studio manager of Orangetheory Fitness-Detroit.

Coaches will be on hand to guide youth and offer options for all levels, from beginner to year-round athlete.

Hochstein added that the Orangetheory workout is technology tracked; students use proprietary heart rate monitors during class to track their performance metrics in real-time and help ensure they don't over or undertrain.

: Dearborn offers free swimming for kids 13 and under

Local teens are also invited to attend a nutrition seminar on June 11 at the Orangetheory Fitness-Detroit location at 2911 W. Grand Boulevard, Suite 128, to learn more about healthy eating and food-related issues for teens. Certified nutritionist Maggie Reinhardt will focus on how to properly fuel your body and share healthy eating guidelines for day-to-day life.

To register, teens can call the Orangetheory-Detroit location directly at 313-499-0040 or fill out an application online.

Students can also sign up by scanning a QR code, which can be found on Orangetheory-Detroit’s social media channels including Facebook and Instagram.

Comments / 0

Related
deadlinedetroit.com

Gallery: Detroit's 'We Run 313' Club Mixes Fitness and Socializing (It's Even Free)

Every Tuesday in late afternoon, a run club named We Run 313 meets for "Two-Mile Tuesdays." Men and women, young and old, come to get exercise in Midtown Detroit. Parents bring children, some in strollers. Founded by Joe Robinson and Lance Woods in 2019, the club has been helping the community get in shape, with some going on to run full marathons.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Detroit, MI
City
Dearborn, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

Donut shop with margarita, piña colada flavors opens in downtown Detroit

A donut shop affiliated with Eastern Market Brewing Co. has opened its first brick-and-mortar site in the Madison Building near Comerica Park. Dooped Donuts got its start baking wholesale for metro Detroit coffee shops at the start of the pandemic and expanded to a drive-through market at the Ferndale Project, according to Crain's Detroit. There, the donuts reportedly sold out every day.
DETROIT, MI
blavity.com

A Detroit Woman Goes Viral After Casually Taking Shots With Drake At A Bar

A Detroit woman was cool as a cucumber when she ran into Drake at a bar and proceeded to strike up a conversation with the rapper while taking shots. Brittney Keara recorded her unforgettable moment and posted the video on Instagram. “Went to Joe Muer for happy hour ended up...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nutrition#Popular Science
fox2detroit.com

Vigil held for beloved owner of Hutch's Jewelry in Oak Park

OAK PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - A vigil was held Saturday for a well-known metro Detroit jeweler who was shot and killed in Oak Park earlier this week. "He kept Detroit iced up. You know Detroit culture." "Great guy very charismatic. Had a great personality. Had a lot of knowledge...
OAK PARK, MI
Detroit News

Plymouth couple freshens up a 1950s bungalow

Michael and Danielle Gutelli believe in practicing what they preach. When the owners of the Design Build firm Clark + Aldine moved back to metropolitan Detroit after a decade in Chicago, they decided to narrow their search by focusing on two things on their “want” list — something on the water, or something in an area with a walkable downtown.
PLYMOUTH, MI
chevydetroit.com

Pickups for Paws returns to Metro Detroit

Owning a pet can be one of life’s greatest joys. Unfortunately, for every pet that is loved and cared for, there are even more who lack the basic necessities to live a happy life. Your Metro Detroit Chevy Dealers are on a mission to change that. Throughout the month...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Juggling Act: A local OB-GYN hangs up his scrubs after delivering 10,000 babies

If Minnesota is the land of 10,000 lakes and the ’90s were the terrain of alt band 10,000 Maniacs, then consider Dr. Joseph Beals of Troy as the man of 10,000 babies. That’s roughly how many babies Beals, an obstetrician and gynecologist, estimates he’s delivered during his roughly four-decade career. If you do the math, that’s 263 babies a year or 22 babies a month over 38 years. That’s a lot of babies.
TROY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Workouts
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit donut shop named among best in America

A Detroit-area donut shop is getting some national recognition. Thrillist posted a list of the best donut shops in America and one Michigan location made the cut. Hamtramck is a bit of an oddity: a city within the city of Detroit populated with huge Polish and Muslim enclaves that’s seemingly worlds away from the city just outside its limits. It's also home to some of the best bakeries in the state, and on Paczki Day (or Fat Tuesday, if you're wrong), it’s home to the best hypercaloric donut varieties in the US.
DETROIT, MI
chevydetroit.com

Celebrate National Donut Day in the D

National Donut Day is June 3rd and is the perfect time to try some of Metro Detroit’s best donut shops. Whether you go for sprinkles, jelly-filled, or the fritter, you’ll definitely want to experience the donuts offered at these locally-owned shops. The Donut Bar. With locations in Southfield...
FERNDALE, MI
wdet.org

Thai-American Street Food Festival is a celebration of cultures

The Thai-American Street Food Festival is happening this weekend and organizers say it’s more than a place to enjoy delicious street foods. They say it’s also a celebration of culture and belonging in a place. The Thai-American Association of Michigan is hosting the festival. It was formed in...
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Top 10 Takeover dining series: Tickets for Coriander Kitchen and Farm go on sale Friday

Tickets for the next Top 10 Takeover dining series event go on sale at noon Thursday for Free Press subscribers, with general ticket sales following at noon Friday. The event is June 22 at Coriander Kitchen and Farm in Detroit. The Top 10 Takeover series returned this year to in-person dining after pivoting to Top 10 Takeout amid the pandemic. ...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
886K+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy