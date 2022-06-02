Orangetheory Fitness invites Detroit teens to work out for free this summer

Orangetheory Fitness-Detroit announced the launch of its “More Life for Detroit Youth” summer program to help Detroit teens live a healthier lifestyle.

From June 1 to Aug. 31, local students ages 14-18 are invited to take advantage of Orangetheory’s popular science-based workout, centered on heart-rate-based interval training and led by certified coaches, free of charge.

"This is a great opportunity for young people to work out in a safe, stable and nurturing environment, while learning a holistic approach to health and wellness that can last a lifetime,” said Tess Hochstein, studio manager of Orangetheory Fitness-Detroit.

Coaches will be on hand to guide youth and offer options for all levels, from beginner to year-round athlete.

Hochstein added that the Orangetheory workout is technology tracked; students use proprietary heart rate monitors during class to track their performance metrics in real-time and help ensure they don't over or undertrain.

Local teens are also invited to attend a nutrition seminar on June 11 at the Orangetheory Fitness-Detroit location at 2911 W. Grand Boulevard, Suite 128, to learn more about healthy eating and food-related issues for teens. Certified nutritionist Maggie Reinhardt will focus on how to properly fuel your body and share healthy eating guidelines for day-to-day life.

To register, teens can call the Orangetheory-Detroit location directly at 313-499-0040 or fill out an application online.

Students can also sign up by scanning a QR code, which can be found on Orangetheory-Detroit’s social media channels including Facebook and Instagram.