Jazz pianist Marcus Roberts and band to debut new composition at The Moon

Modern jazz takes a fresh spin on June 9 with the debut of a new composition from Marcus Roberts and his 11-piece band at The Moon.

In October of 2021, acclaimed jazz pianist Roberts was honored to receive a Jazz Road Creative Residency grant through South Arts (funded by the Doris Duke Foundation). The award supports the creation, performance, and audiovisual recording of a new work by Roberts and his band, The Modern Jazz Generation.

The new work, titled “Tomorrow’s Promises,” fuses new music, narration, and spoken word, designed to appeal to a culturally-diverse, multi-generational audience.

The Modern Jazz Generation, led by Roberts at the piano, will present the world premiere on June 9 at The Moon , 1105 E. Lafayette St. The concert will also be recorded and filmed.

The Modern Jazz Generation is an extraordinarily talented group of musicians whose playing evokes soul, charisma and style. The group first came to national attention with its critically-acclaimed 2014 release, "Romance, Swing, and the Blues." This new work highlights new directions taken by the band over the last five years.

“Tomorrow’s Promises” is presented in partnership with The Moon.

The Modern Jazz Generation features Marcus Roberts, piano; Roland Guerin, bass; Jason Marsalis, drums; Stephen Riley, tenor saxophone; Ricardo Pascal, tenor/soprano sax; Joe Goldberg, clarinet/tenor sax; Tissa Khosla, baritone sax; Boyce Griffith, alto saxophone; Ron Westray, trombone; Alphonso Horne, trumpet; Tim Blackmon, trumpet.

Doors open 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Showtime is 7:30-8:15 p.m., followed by intermission and the second set runs from 8:30-9:15 p.m. Tickets are $20-$30. Visit moonevents.com.

Roberts, associate professor of Jazz Studies at the Florida State University College of Music, took the time this week to answer a few questions about his new piece.

Q : Is this the first spoken word piece for you and your group?

A: No. I did a presentation at BYU in February of 2020 called “Democracy through Jazz” that featured music and spoken word. I also did a short film with the American Symphony Orchestra in December of 2020 called “United We Play.” Both of these presentations featured the Modern Jazz Generation and incorporated music and spoken word.

Q: Do you handle the narration and speaking parts or another member of the group?

A: All of the members of the band will participate in the spoken word part.

Q: How often do you get together as a group to rehearse?

A : We get together and rehearse when we have shows to do, usually three or four days before the performance. For the Tomorrow’s Promises show, we started rehearsals on June 2 and have spent many hours working on this presentation, which by the way, will be a live audio/video recording.

Q: Has the last couple years of COVID hampered your work?

A: COVID has hampered our ability to rehearse and play in front of people. All of our performances were cancelled for almost two years so this gave me a lot of time to write new music and explore new ways of using technology. This time has also given me a much deeper appreciation for what audiences bring to a performance. John Coltrane always said that when the people were really into his band’s performance, they were like a fifth member of the quartet. I feel the same way.

Q: I believe you are still involved in the jazz program at FSU?

A: Very much so. I taught a very talented young group of musicians this year. They studied and prepared a concert in which they performed a suite of music called “Deep in the Shed” that I re-recorded and released in 2012. They did a great job. I love working with the students. In fact, most of the horn section in the Modern Jazz Generation (we call it the MJG) are FSU graduates.

Q: The title is intriguing. How are you feeling about the future?

A: I am hopeful and optimistic. I believe that despite the many challenges we face as a country, there is hope for a better tomorrow. But I also believe that to get there, we need to learn to truly listen to one another, with all our varied opinions and diverse life experience. If we do this, I am confident that we can continue to evolve into a more inclusive society in which everyone’s voice is heard and everyone’s life is equally valued.

If you go

What: Marcus Roberts and The Modern Jazz Generation

When: Doors open 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Showtime is 7:30-8:15 p.m., followed by intermission and Second Set is 8:30-9:15 p.m.

Where : The Moon, 1105 E. Lafayette St.

Tickets : $20-$30. Visit moonevents.com.

