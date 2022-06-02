ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canal Winchester, OH

Baseball: Canal Winchester Indians players raise program to new level

By Dave Purpura, ThisWeek
The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago
Minutes after a painful loss in a Division I district final, Canal Winchester baseball coach Drew Dosch praised his team and reminded his players more about what they accomplished this season than what they did not.

The Indians went 20-6 overall, their most wins since 2016 — the last time they advanced to a district final. They also went 14-0 in the OCC-Capital Division for their first league championship since 2017.

The program’s most recent district title came in 2009, a season that ended in a Division II state semifinal. Dosch was a junior infielder and pitcher on that team.

“Their body of work within this season was huge,” Dosch said. “They elevated the standard of what it means to put on a Canal Winchester baseball uniform. That’s what I emphasized to our seniors — in their four years, they changed what it meant to play at the Division I level in the OCC and in the Central District for us. They competed at a level we hadn’t been at yet and that bar will only continue to be raised.”

Canal Winchester is 62-30 overall and 34-9 in league play since the start of the 2019 season.

The eighth-seeded Indians gave second-seeded and defending state champion New Albany all it could handle in their district final May 25 at Grove City, taking a 1-0 lead on an error in the fourth inning. Senior third baseman Joey Young and junior infielder Eli Kelley singled, and Young scored on an errant throw to first base that would have been the third out of the inning.

New Albany tied it on a wild pitch in the fifth and won in the seventh when, with the bases loaded, Ben Clark’s soft liner back to the mound glanced off senior relief pitcher Ethan Martin’s glove and allowed Brandon Ecleberry to score the winning run.

Junior pitcher Jack Sprague largely kept the Eagles off-balance, walking one and scattering four hits without a strikeout.

“Every high school pitcher should pay attention to (Sprague’s) performance (May 25) because that just proves what happens when you throw strikes and stay in the zone and keep the ball in play,” New Albany coach Dave Starling said.

Canal Winchester’s top two pitchers are eligible to return in Sprague and junior Joey Helms. Helms pitched complete games in the team’s first two postseason wins, allowing two earned runs with 11 strikeouts and three walks, and finished 6-0 with a 0.39 ERA, 55 strikeouts and 17 walks in 53 1/3 innings.

“(This season) was special just because of how close I’ve gotten with the seniors,” said Helms, who also batted .328 with 22 hits and was named first-team all-league and second-team all-district. “I wanted to do everything I could for them.”

Senior outfielder Zade Fusselman, a Wright State recruit, tied Young for the team lead in average (.358), led the Indians in hits (29) and tied senior pitcher/outfielder John Romig for the team lead in home runs with three. Fusselman was league Player of the Year and first-team all-district.

Romig, a Fairmont State recruit, batted .306 with 22 hits and was named second-team all-league and first-team all-district.

Young, a Muskingum recruit, had 24 hits and was named first-team all-league and honorable mention all-district.

Junior Eli Kelley (DH/INF) had 23 hits, including two home runs, and was second-team all-league. Classmate Jakub Romig (OF) batted .318 with 21 hits.

Sprague was 4-2 with a 4.03 ERA, 18 walks and 15 strikeouts in 40 innings.

CANAL WINCHESTER BASEBALL

•Record: 20-6 overall

•OCC-Capital standings: Canal Winchester (14-0), Westerville North (11-3), Worthington Kilbourne (9-5), Westerville South (7-7), Dublin Scioto (7-7), Big Walnut (4-10), Delaware (4-10), Franklin Heights (0-14)

•Seniors lost: Nic Allen, Matthew Davis, Wes Faulkner, Zade Fusselman, Will Keiser, Ethan Martin, Keaton Moeller, Ethan Ralph, John Romig, Kollin Trace and Joey Young

•Key returnees: Joey Helms, Eli Kelley, Jakub Romig, Jack Sprague and Russ Wight

•Postseason: Def. Westerville Central 2-1; def. Watkins Memorial 3-1; lost to New Albany 2-1 in Division I district final

