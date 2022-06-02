88-year-old dies in hit-and-run crash, and driver is still at large, Georgia cops say

A truck driver is wanted in a hit-and-run crash that killed an 88-year-old woman in north Georgia over the weekend, state authorities said.

The crash occurred Sunday, May 29, along Mount Pisgah Road near Trinity Lane in Ringgold at 3:20 p.m., according to Georgia State Patrol and the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office. The town is home to about 3,400 residents and sits just south of the Tennessee-Georgia border.

Dorothy Yates, 88, was driving her Ford Taurus when the driver of a white truck with a spreader bed struck her near the driver’s side door, troopers said. Yates’ car was pushed off the roadway before landing in a ditch.

The driver of the white truck fled the scene, according to police.

Yates was taken to a hospital in critical condition but died from her injuries, police said. Relatives said she was headed to a family cookout when she was hit, WSB-TV reported.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding the accused hit-and-run driver and released a photo of the truck in question.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Georgia State Patrol SCRT team at 706-624-1484.

Ringgold is about 20 miles southeast of Chattanooga, Tennessee.

