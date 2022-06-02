ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deschutes County, OR

Deschutes County Fair Announces Lineup

mycentraloregon.com
 3 days ago

The 2022 Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo returns for its 102nd edition on August 3 – 7. Coming off the heels of one of the most successful fairs in its history, the Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo has a star-studded entertainment lineup planned for your 2022 visit. Country...

www.mycentraloregon.com

Comments / 0

Related
mycentraloregon.com

Library Launches Online Pass System

Explore your world this summer—and beyond—with free passes to local museums and attractions available through Deschutes Public Library. Deschutes County residents can use the Library’s new Discovery Pass online reservation system to check out passes to the:. Deschutes Historical Museum. High Desert Museum. Oregon Observatory at Sunriver.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
mycentraloregon.com

Rescue Funds To Saving Grace, Redmond Sr Ctr

The Deschutes County Commission has approved $700,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to support Saving Grace and the Redmond Senior Center. Funding includes $450,000 for Saving Grace to increase capacity to provide mental health support and case management services to survivors of intimate partner violence, sexual assault, stalking, and human trafficking. Funding will also increase food access and provide safe emergency shelter for survivors through short term motel stays.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
mycentraloregon.com

Redmond Proficiency Academy Class Largest Ever

During commencement ceremonies held on Wednesday, May 25, Redmond Proficiency Academy (RPA) graduated 187 seniors from the Class of 2022, the largest class to date. “We are excited to have recently graduated the largest class in RPA’s 13-year history,” Executive Director Jon Bullock said. “The Class of 2022 is full of exceptional students and individuals who embraced their time at RPA and were able to personalize an education that worked for them, leading to a great deal of academic honors, awards and scholarships. Our commencement ceremony was a fantastic time of celebrating the success and hard work of our seniors and sending them off to begin the next chapters of their lives.”
REDMOND, OR
mycentraloregon.com

Leadership Bend Focuses On Water Use, ADU’s

Each year, the current cohort of Leadership Bend, a program of the Bend Chamber, works on a class capstone project as a means of providing a meaningful impact to the community. This year, the class of 2022 took on two impact projects. Working in partnership with the City of Bend,...
BEND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Deschutes County, OR
City
Bend, OR
State
California State
Deschutes County, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
mycentraloregon.com

Redmond School District Seeks Applicants

The Redmond School District is seeking qualified people to apply for a vacancy on its Board of Directors. The board consists of five members elected at large. Those interested must be registered voters and residents of the Redmond School District for one year immediately preceding the appointment. Applications will be...
REDMOND, OR
mycentraloregon.com

Deschutes County Jail Receives High Marks

At the beginning of May 2022, a team of seven certified jail manager-inspectors reviewed each aspect of jail operations and found the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Adult Jail was in full compliance with each standard. The jail inspection looks at nine different categories involving running and maintaining the facility. Each category has a varied number of standards that must be met. There are a total of 319 Oregon Jail Standards that address issues involved in running the jail from administration, inmate management, admissions and release, security and control and inmate communication. The DCSO Jail was found to be in full compliance with every standard for all categories.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy