Deschutes County Fair Announces Lineup

During commencement ceremonies held on Wednesday, May 25, Redmond Proficiency Academy (RPA) graduated 187 seniors from the Class of 2022, the largest class to date. “We are excited to have recently graduated the largest class in RPA’s 13-year history,” Executive Director Jon Bullock said. “The Class of 2022 is full of exceptional students and individuals who embraced their time at RPA and were able to personalize an education that worked for them, leading to a great deal of academic honors, awards and scholarships. Our commencement ceremony was a fantastic time of celebrating the success and hard work of our seniors and sending them off to begin the next chapters of their lives.”

REDMOND, OR ・ 12 HOURS AGO