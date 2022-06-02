ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Red Flag Warning issued for Haines Borough and Lynn Canal by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-02 06:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-06-02 21:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A warning means that severe fire weather conditions are already occurring or imminent in the warning area. Temperatures will warm rapidly through...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cumberland, Oxford by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-04 18:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-04 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cumberland; Oxford The National Weather Service in Gray Maine has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Oxford County in western Maine Western Cumberland County in southwestern Maine East central Carroll County in northern New Hampshire * Until 700 PM EDT. * At 630 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Conway, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Conway, Bridgton, Fryeburg, Madison, Brownfield, Denmark, Lovell, Albany, Eaton and Sweden. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Tropical Storm Warning issued for Inland Southern Brevard by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-04 11:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-05 10:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Inland Southern Brevard TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Palm Bay west of I 95 - Viera West * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in squalls. - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Efforts to protect property should now be underway. Prepare for limited wind damage. - ACT: Act now to complete preparations before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional around 1 inch, with locally higher amounts. - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for localized flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for localized flooding from heavy rain. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Localized rainfall flooding may prompt a few evacuations. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly rise with swifter currents. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become swollen and overflow in spots. - Flood waters can enter a few structures, especially in usually vulnerable spots. A few places where rapid ponding of water occurs at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Several storm drains and retention ponds become near-full and begin to overflow. Some brief road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Tornadoes not expected - The tornado threat has decreased from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Tornadoes are not expected. Showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds may still occur. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations needed to protect against tornadoes at this time. Keep informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Listen for changes in the forecast. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from tornadoes. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - Family emergency plans: Federal Emergency Management Agency - https://www.ready.gov - Local weather conditions and forecasts - http://www.weather.gov/mlb
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Tropical Storm Warning issued for Osceola by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-04 05:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-04 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Osceola TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Kissimmee - Yeehaw Junction - Harmony * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 10-20 mph with gusts to 35 mph in squalls. - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Efforts to protect property should now be underway. Prepare for limited wind damage. - ACT: Act now to complete preparations before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional around 1 inch with locally higher amounts. - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for localized flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has decreased from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for localized flooding from heavy rain. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Localized rainfall flooding may prompt a few evacuations. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly rise with swifter currents. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become swollen and overflow in spots. - Flood waters can enter a few structures, especially in usually vulnerable spots. A few places where rapid ponding of water occurs at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Several storm drains and retention ponds become near-full and begin to overflow. Some brief road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has increased from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a few tornadoes. - PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather arrives. - ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - Family emergency plans: Federal Emergency Management Agency - https://www.ready.gov - Local weather conditions and forecasts - http://www.weather.gov/mlb
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Calhoun, Refugio, Victoria by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 18:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-03 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Calhoun; Refugio; Victoria The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Calhoun County in south Texas South central Victoria County in south central Texas Northeastern Refugio County in south central Texas * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 612 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near McFaddin, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Tivoli. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CALHOUN COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Flag Warning
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-05 13:57:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-06 06:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast; Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Northwest to north winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts of 40 to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range and Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast. * WHEN...Until 6 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Major roadways that will be impacted by the gusty winds include Highways 101 and 154 through Gaviota and San Marcos Passes.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Asotin by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-05 13:33:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-05 16:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: The affected areas are in and below the Snake River Complex burn scar southwest of Winchester, including parts of Eagle Creek Road, Zaza Road, Corral Creek Road, and Madden Creek Road. Some drainage basins impacted include steep drainages on Eagle Creek, China Creek, Corral Creek, Madden Creek, and Captain John Creek. High intensity rainfall on the burned area may cause flash flooding, mud slides and rock slides. Hikers, residents, and motorists in and below the Snake River Complex burned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks...streams...and ditches in the Snake River burn scar. Severe debris flows can also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in places. If you encounter flood waters...climb to safety. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Target Area: Asotin The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The Snake River Complex Burn Scar in West Central Nez Perce County in north central Idaho Southeastern Asotin County in southeastern Washington * Until 430 PM PDT. * At 133 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Snake River Complex Burn Scar. Between 0.3 and 0.7 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms in and around the Snake River Complex Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flooding of areas in and around the Snake River Complex Burn Scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of West Central Nez Perce and Southeastern Asotin Counties FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
ASOTIN COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Dundy, Hitchcock, Red Willow by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-05 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-05 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Dundy; Hitchcock; Red Willow SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 310 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NE . NEBRASKA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE DUNDY HITCHCOCK RED WILLOW
DUNDY COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Island, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-05 14:33:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-05 16:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Island; Jefferson .A convergence zone extending from eastern Jefferson County north northeast across Whidbey Island may cause localized flooding. FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northwest Washington, including the following counties, Island and Jefferson. * WHEN...Until 515 PM PDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 221 PM PDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Oak Harbor, Port Townsend, Port Ludlow, Coupeville, Marrowstone, Port Hadlock-Irondale and Chimacum. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ISLAND COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hamilton, Webster, Wright by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-05 15:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-05 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hamilton; Webster; Wright THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN WEBSTER SOUTHERN WRIGHT AND NORTHERN HAMILTON COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 345 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Des Moines .
HAMILTON COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-05 13:18:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-05 16:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Douglas THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WEST CENTRAL DOUGLAS COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gem, Payette, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-05 15:10:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-05 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. When safe to do so, please relay storm reports to the National Weather Service in Boise via local law enforcement, or National Weather Service Boise Facebook and Twitter accounts. Target Area: Gem; Payette; Washington The National Weather Service in Boise has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Payette County in southwestern Idaho Central Gem County in southwestern Idaho Southeastern Washington County in southwestern Idaho Northeastern Malheur County in southeastern Oregon * Until 400 PM MDT.. * At 309 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Payette, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Payette, Weiser, Fruitland, Paddock Valley Reservoir, Presley Bridge, French Corner and Crane Creek Reservoir. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GEM COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Western Cherry by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-05 15:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-05 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Western Cherry A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Cherry County through 330 PM MDT At 243 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14 miles southwest of Medicine Lake, or 36 miles southeast of Gordon, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Round Lake, Indian Hill and Speckel Meir Lake. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CHERRY COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-05 13:33:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-05 14:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Morrow County through 200 PM PDT At 135 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles northeast of Heppner, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Heppner and Lexington. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
GILLIAM COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Panhandle Mountains, Idaho Palouse by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-05 11:29:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-05 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Central Panhandle Mountains; Idaho Palouse; Lewis and Southern Nez Perce Counties; Lewiston Area A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Latah, northeastern Nez Perce and northern Lewis Counties through 200 PM PDT At 130 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lapwai, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Juliaetta, Peck, Southwick, Spalding and Lenore. This includes the following highways U.S. Highway 95 in Idaho between mile markers 301 and 306. U.S. Highway 12 in Idaho between mile markers 11 and 36. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
BENEWAH COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Eastern Black Range Foothills, Northern Dona Ana County by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-05 15:37:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-06 13:00:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Eastern Black Range Foothills; Northern Dona Ana County; Sierra County Lakes; Southern Gila Foothills, Mimbres Valley; Southern Gila Highlands, Black Range AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT MONDAY The New Mexico Departments of Health and Environment has issued an Air Quality Alert, until 1 PM MDT Monday. * WHAT... Localized areas of unhealthy air quality will continue for areas near the Black fire in the Gila National Forest. New and residual smoke here will be transported toward the east and southeast later today and into the evening. Outside the immediate Black fire area, smoke impacts in the state are not expected to be widespread or significant. * WHERE... Moderate impacts will be localized across western Socorro, Catron, northeast Grant, northern Dona Ana, and far western Sierra counties. More details on impacted locations and latest air quality information can be found at https://fire.airnow.gov * WHEN... Remainder of this afternoon through at least 1 PM MDT Monday, June 6.
GRANT COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal Onslow, Ocracoke Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-05 16:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-05 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Strong longshore currents can sweep swimmers and surfers into rip currents, piers, jetties and other hazardous areas. In many cases, the longshore current is strong enough to prevent swimmers from being able to keep their feet on the bottom making it difficult to return to shore. Target Area: Coastal Onslow; Ocracoke Island BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Strong longshore currents in the surf zone. * WHERE...Ocracoke Island beaches, and Onslow County beaches. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong longshore currents will create dangerous swimming conditions.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hempstead, Howard, Little River, Miller, Sevier by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-05 10:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-05 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Hempstead; Howard; Little River; Miller; Sevier A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Little River, west central Hempstead, northwestern Miller, southern Sevier, southeastern Howard, southeastern McCurtain and central Bowie Counties through 445 PM CDT At 346 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Arkinda, or near Foreman, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Texarkana, De Queen, Wake Village, Ashdown, New Boston, Horatio, Foreman, Nash, Hooks, Redwater, Maud, Red Lick, Lockesburg, Wilton, Tollette, Winthrop, Ogden, Ben Lomond, Arkinda and Saratoga. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bowie, Camp, Cass, Franklin, Morris, Red River, Titus, Upshur by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-05 13:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-05 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Bowie; Camp; Cass; Franklin; Morris; Red River; Titus; Upshur; Wood Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Cass, Franklin, northeastern Wood, southwestern Bowie, northwestern Upshur, Morris, Titus, Camp and southeastern Red River Counties through 445 PM CDT At 344 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near De Kalb to 6 miles west of Purley. Movement was southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Mount Pleasant, Gilmer, Pittsburg, Winnsboro, Leesburg, Boxelder, Mount Vernon, Daingerfield, Hughes Springs, De Kalb, Lone Star, Naples, Maud, Omaha, Cason, Us 259 And I 30 Intersection, Cookville, Scroggins, Rocky Branch and Rosewood. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Gadsden, Inland Gulf, Leon, Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-05 17:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-05 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Calhoun; Gadsden; Inland Gulf; Leon; Liberty Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of north central Gulf and eastern Calhoun Counties in the Panhandle of Florida, central Gadsden, Liberty and west central Leon Counties in Big Bend of Florida through 545 PM EDT/445 PM CDT/ At 513 PM EDT/413 PM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles southwest of Greensboro to 6 miles northwest of Stonemill Creek. Movement was southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Quincy, Midway, Blountstown, Tallahassee, Greensboro, Orange, Gretna, Bristol, Rock Bluff, Juniper, Douglas City, Abe Springs, Vilas, Hosford, Scotland, Jensen Place, Central City, Red Hill, Clio and Santa Clara. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CALHOUN COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy