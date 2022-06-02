Red Flag Warning issued for Haines Borough and Lynn Canal by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-05 13:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-05 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Bowie; Camp; Cass; Franklin; Morris; Red River; Titus; Upshur; Wood Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Cass, Franklin, northeastern Wood, southwestern Bowie, northwestern Upshur, Morris, Titus, Camp and southeastern Red River Counties through 445 PM CDT At 344 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near De Kalb to 6 miles west of Purley. Movement was southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Mount Pleasant, Gilmer, Pittsburg, Winnsboro, Leesburg, Boxelder, Mount Vernon, Daingerfield, Hughes Springs, De Kalb, Lone Star, Naples, Maud, Omaha, Cason, Us 259 And I 30 Intersection, Cookville, Scroggins, Rocky Branch and Rosewood. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
