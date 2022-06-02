ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Briefs: Several Marion projects included in House-passed capital budget

By Marion Star
 3 days ago

Rep. Richardson supports capital budget investments for local communities

COLUMBUS – State Rep. Tracy Richardson (R-Marysville) voted in favor of House Bill 687, the state capital budget, which will provide funding for community projects throughout the 86th House District and Ohio.

The legislation makes appropriations that will fund several Marion County projects:

  • Marion Lincoln Park will receive $100,000 to contribute to a $1.98 million project to restore three baseball fields;
  • $100,000 budgeted for Downtown Marion Community Culture and Entertainment Zone for the purchase and construction of electronic bollards to safely and securely blockade downtown Marion;
  • The Marion County Historical Society will receive $200,000 to help revitalize its home, the Marion Heritage Hall;
  • $150,000 to the Marion Women’s Club for the conversion and renovation of an old caretaker residence into the Women’s History Resource Center;
  • $2.1 million to The Ohio State University Marion Campus for infrastructure improvements;
  • $1.7 million to Marion Technical College for infrastructure improvements and campus upgrades.

House Bill 687 also provides more than $100 million for Ohio school safety grants, which will help public and private schools address local building security needs, $600 million for public school building construction, renovation and repairs and $400 million for the Public Works Commission to help communities with local road, bridge and water projects.

Marion Public Health to be closed June 10

Due to a staff in-service/training, Marion Public Health at 181 S. Main St. will be closed next Friday. The closing will affect all divisions of the Marion Public Health including the administrative, vital statistics, environmental health, nursing, emergency preparedness and WIC divisions.

Information about Marion Public Health can be found at marionpublichealth.org .

Monthly church breakfast Saturday

Trinity Lutheran Church, 4535 Smeltzer Road, will be hosting it’s monthly Community Breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday.

The menu will consist of sausage gravy and biscuits, bacon, sausage, eggs, hash browns, pancakes, Danish, milk, juice and coffee for a suggested donation of $7.

This event is held in the Educational Building to the rear of the church.

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: Briefs: Several Marion projects included in House-passed capital budget

