ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

Oregon State baseball in pursuit of fourth national championship

By Antwan Staley, Register-Guard
The Register-Guard
The Register-Guard
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t8sNh_0fyCooBm00

Months and months of going through the grind of the baseball season have set the Oregon State Beavers five wins away from the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.

Oregon State will begin its journey to another possible national championship Friday night in the NCAA Baseball Tournament as it will play New Mexico State in the Corvallis Regional at home in Goss Stadium at 7 p.m. Before that, San Diego and Vanderbilt will play. The two winners will play each other Saturday in the double-elimination tournament.

Oregon State got a bit of a taste of the NCAA Tournament after losing in the inaugural Pac-12 Tournament Championship to Stanford Sunday night. That experience could help the Beavers in the upcoming regional.

"It is just the same mindset," Oregon State catcher Gavin Logan said. "We got the postseason feel last weekend in the Pac-12 Tournament and it is going to be very similar this weekend and for now on.

"We just have to get through the grind and mentality, we just have to get through it."

Oregon State went through a grind during the Pac-12 Tournament. Not only did the Beavers have to play four out of five days, but they also had to endure five games, including two on Saturday and a championship game on Sunday.

Oregon State lost to UCLA in its first matchup Saturday, then the two teams played again to see who would advance to the Pac-12 Championship against Stanford on Sunday. After the Beavers won, they had to wait until Sunday night to play Stanford. Once the Cardinal won the Pac-12 Championship, 9-5, the Beavers then had to wait to catch a flight back to Corvallis Monday morning and then prepare for their regional this weekend.

Following five games in five days, the Beavers took some days off before returning to practice on Wednesday. Now Oregon State will have a chance to add another national championship to its trophy case.

The Oregon State baseball program has been one of the standards of college baseball since 2005. During that span, the Beavers have won three national championships, made six College World Series appearances and made the NCAA Tournament every year except 2016.

Oregon State will enter the NCAA Tournament as the No. 3 seed overall, behind only No. 1 Tennessee and No. 2 Stanford. While the Pac-12 Tournament didn't go the way the Beavers expected, the players and coaches are confident the team can win their fourth national championship.

"It is going to be a great opportunity for all of us to see all of the people that come out," Logan said. "It is really going to be awesome."

For the first time since 2019, Oregon State will host a regional at Goss Stadium. The 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID pandemic and last year the Beavers traveled to TCU, where they were in the Fort Worth Regional before losing to Dallas Baptist.

Oregon State being one of the top eight seeds is significant because not only will it host this weekend's Corvallis Regional, but it would host the super regional if the team advances.

Oregon State coach Mitch Canham believes it's a huge advantage playing at home this weekend and potentially next weekend in the super regionals.

"We get to sleep in our own beds, their families get to be here," Canham said. "A lot of guys haven't experienced a regional having all of the fans.

"We've had a few games where we had sell-out crowds, 4,000-5,000 people. "There have been a handful of events that have provided a great student experience.

"You are excited for the student-athletes, you are excited for the university, you are excited for the fan base and it is going to be a great place to showcase Oregon State on national television."

About that softball team...

This time of the year, Oregon State fans are used to its baseball team playing in the postseason. However, the Oregon State softball team has also performed well as the team will play in the Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City beginning Thursday.

The Beavers will play the Florida Gators at 4 p.m. at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium after defeating Stanford on the road in the super regional. While the Beavers baseball team has been busy, they have been following the Beavers softball team as they have drawn inspiration from watching them advance to the Women's College World Series.

"When you see someone else doing something special, everyone else wants to do it, too," Canham said. "It is pretty cool that they're leading the charge on this. Their postseason run, they've played really good competition and in their games, they're smiling and jumping around and that's important.

"Oregon State in the World Series, that's special. We anticipate them coming home with the trophy because they have the talent to do it, they have the coaches to do it, and they have the support of Beaver Nation to do it."

Oregon State vs. New Mexico State, Friday, June 3

TV: ESPNU

Radio: KEJO 1240-AM (Corvallis), KKNX 840-AM (Eugene)

Contact Register-Guard sportswriter Antwan Staley at astaley@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @antwanstaley.

Comments / 0

Related
kezi.com

Beavers cruise past San Diego, advance to regional final

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Oregon State's offense came alive as the Beavers took down San Diego 12-3 to advance to the regional final. The Beavers scored nine runs over the first four innings. Oregon State had a four-run first inning capped off by a two-RBI triple by Jake Dukart. Five different...
CORVALLIS, OR
KGW

Oregon football: The 5 most impactful transfers

EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon football ended its 2021 campaign in a way that left many unsatisfied. Dropping three of the final four games and heading into the offseason without much of the coaching staff set up a path for change. New head coach Dan Lanning was up for the challenge, putting together a talented roster while utilizing the transfer portal heavily in the process. Many new faces have the chance to make an impact in the first season of Lanning-era football, but these five transfers have the best shot at making a name for themselves in Eugene.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
City
Eugene, OR
Corvallis, OR
Sports
Local
Nebraska College Sports
State
Tennessee State
Local
Oregon Sports
City
Omaha, NE
Omaha, NE
College Sports
Local
Oregon College Sports
Corvallis, OR
College Sports
Omaha, NE
Sports
City
Corvallis, OR
State
Nebraska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Canham
The Oregonian

OSAA delays championship baseball and softball games due to weather

In a seemingly fitting end to the 2022 spring season, the Oregon School Activities Association has had to postpone a couple of state championship baseball and softball games due to weather. On Saturday, less than an hour before games were scheduled to start, the OSAA announced that the Class 5A...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon State#Ncaa Baseball#College Baseball#Usa Softball#The Oregon State Beavers#The College World Series#The Ncaa Tournament#Stanford#The Pac 12 Tournament#The Pac 12 Championship
AccuWeather

Seattle could pick up nearly a month's worth of rain in 3 days

The Pacific Northwest usually experiences somewhat of a break from frequent precipitation late in the spring and through much of the summer, but AccuWeather meteorologists say dry weather will be hard to come by in this part of the nation through Sunday. Seattle could pick up close to a month's worth of rain, and the same could happen in Portland, Oregon, too.
pdxmonthly.com

How Is Oregon Working to Prevent Mass Shootings?

In the past three weeks alone, three mass shootings have rocked the country—in Buffalo, in Uvalde, in Tulsa—reigniting a debate about gun laws and pushing many Oregonians to look more closely at our state’s history of mass shootings and pay special attention to our progress—or lack thereof—on gun safety.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
pdxmonthly.com

Is Clackamas County the Florida of Oregon?

An analogy, for your consideration: Clackamas County is to Oregon as Florida is to the rest of the United States. The county is currently in the final throes of a ballot-counting disaster that is ripe for dissection by conspiracy theorists on all sides (Vote by mail is corrupt and needs to be replaced! No, the county clerk is a Trump acolyte who is actively trying to undermine faith in the system! Commence panic!), recalling the dimpled ballots, hanging chads, and drawn-out vote count and recount of Florida, 2000.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
The Register-Guard

The Register-Guard

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
314K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Eugene, OR from The Register Guard.

 http://registerguard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy