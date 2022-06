The Buccaneers lost Jordan Whitehead to free agency and didn’t draft a replacement, but there is no need to worry with Mike Edwards on the roster. 2022 looks like it is going to be the year of Mike Edwards on the Buccaneers. The backup safety for the last three years has been relegated to a depth role for most of his career, but his skillset and the opportunities created this offseason should make for an exciting year for Edwards with a greater share of the reps.

