Rock Springs residents protest gun violence in wake of recent mass shootings

ROCK SPRINGS – A group of Rock Springs residents stood on the corner of Dewar Drive and Gateway Boulevard on Saturday, protesting gun violence in wake of the recent mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas.

On May 14, 10 people were killed in a Buffalo supermarket. On May 24, there were 21 people – 19 children – killed at an elementary school in Uvalde.

Raif Nettik, the organizer of the protest here, said that “it’s tiring” seeing the pictures of the children who were gunned down on social media. He said that he couldn’t stay silent anymore.

“It’s exhausting to know that no legislative action has been done,” he said, referencing the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, that killed 17 people.

“As of now, it doesn’t look like any action is going to be done in Texas, either.”

Nettik and four others stood in front of the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce, where a flag was flying at half-staff in remembrance of the victims of the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

Their signs read “Make Murder More Difficult,” “No More Silence, End Gun Violence,” “Choose the 2nd Grader over the 2nd Amendment” and “Kids Need Homework, Not PTSD.”

Nettik, who said that he is a gun owner, believes that there needs to be universal background checks and holding periods before an individual can purchase a gun.

“I believe universal background checks can quite possibly point to mental health or whether they have any ties to organizations that may want to harm people. I believe it would (help) quite a bit,” he said.

During Saturday’s protest, Nettik said he had a positive conversation with someone about the issue.

“I feel like a conversation can be made at this point. I feel like if I can reach those reasonable people, it’s quite possible we can see some action,” he said.

When asked if Nettik has reached out to lawmakers at the state and national level, he said that he hasn’t at this point and he doesn’t believe that he will.

“Reaching out to the senators and those currently in power wouldn’t do much,” Nettik said.