MEDICARE'S TRUST HAS A LITTLE MORE TIME — Medicare appears to be solvent until at least 2028, according to a report released Thursday by the U.S. Treasury Department that extends its projected fiscal cliff by two years.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO