A look at what should be an exciting district weekend

Well, we’re finally here.

District weekend, one of the best sports weekends of the year.

Before we even get to the Fourth of July later this summer, we’re likely going to see a ton of fireworks on both the baseball and softball fields over the next couple of days.

This is where it all starts. On these Fridays and Saturdays, which I’ve loved covering for years now.

Sure, it’s a long few days for just about everyone, but by the end of it, there’s nothing better than seeing the winners celebrating and having their moments in the sun.

This weekend is truly shaping up to be one of the more intriguing and exciting weekends of area baseball and softball in recent years, so let’s take a look at some storylines and my thoughts going into the Friday and Saturday action.

1. Can the Cheboygan teams break through? – Last June was shaping up to be a special one for the Cheboygan baseball Chiefs, who had a terrific regular season and won the Straits Area Conference title going away. However, they ran into one big road block in their bid to win a district title – Escanaba.

Despite pushing the Eskymos to the limit, the Chiefs saw their season come to a close following a heartbreaking 5-4 district semifinal loss in Marquette. This one really stung the Chiefs, who had dreams of hoisting that district crown and making a first trip to regionals since 2013.

Now comes a chance at redemption for the Chiefs, who could potentially meet the Eskymos in the final if they’re able to knock off Marquette in the semis and Esky takes care of Sault Ste. Marie in their matchup on Saturday. What a matchup that would be between two teams who have built up a nice little rivalry as of late.

With the pitching of seniors Henry Stempky and Daniel Wilcome at their disposal, the Chiefs are again going to have a puncher’s chance at winning, but they’ll have to deliver with their bats as well. It certainly won’t be easy as the Marquette matchup isn’t a given and the Eskymos, per usual, feature quality pitching of their own. Heck, even the Sault Blue Devils won’t be a gimme for Esky, either. Of all the district tournaments going on this weekend, I believe this is the big one to keep an eye on.

As for softball, the Chiefs will be looking to end their woes against Esky, one of the best programs in not just Division 2, but the entire state. The Eskymos always seem to reload instead of rebuild with their teams, so this will be a difficult semifinal matchup for the Chiefs. The Chiefs, however, have shown they can produce at the plate, mauling their opponents with lethal hitting during what’s been an impressive campaign under head coach Mike LaLonde.

If the Chiefs are to win and advance, their pitching will have to be strong as well. Whether it’s Libby VanFleet or Amelia Johnson on the mound, Cheboygan's goal will be to keep the Eskmyos off the base paths. Last year’s district final wasn’t a fun experience for the Chiefs, who were hammered by the Eskymos in Kingsford.

Will one of these teams break through and win a title this weekend? We’re about to find out, but it’ll be a tough road for both.

2. How far can Inland Lakes baseball go? – The Inland Lakes baseball team has accomplished just about everything in recent years, except one thing.

Getting to East Lansing, which is a monster goal in itself.

That’s surely going to be the goal for coach Josh Vieau and his Bulldogs, who hope to have one of those memorable postseason journeys they’ve had in the past.

The Bulldogs have won several district titles, broke through with a regional title just a few years ago, and just recently won their first Ski Valley Conference crown in 20 years with an undefeated record.

The next step will be making sure nothing like last June happens. That was when the Bulldogs were stunned in a home district championship loss to a feisty Pellston squad that advanced to regionals. With the abundance of talent the Bulldogs possess, they have what it takes to go deep in these playoffs, but it all starts with regaining the district crown they weren’t able to win last season. The Bulldogs need victories over Alanson and Harbor Light to advance to regionals, but nothing’s ever a cakewalk, especially this time of the year.

3. Another epic rivalry final on the horizon? – Speaking of Inland Lakes, we’ll stick with them here, as I always enjoy talking about the softball Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs have been strong in the postseason for years, but there’s plenty of competition around Northern Michigan that’s made it tough for them as of late.

One of those teams has been rival Onaway, another quality program in this area.

This Friday, in Indian River, we could see those two teams go to battle for a third time in five years if they’re able to win their district semifinal games earlier in the day.

One season after winning the state title, the Bulldogs took down Onaway in a district final at Cooperation Park in 2018, but the Cardinals rebounded the following year with a thrilling come-from-behind victory over the Bulldogs to seal a championship.

While semifinal wins aren’t guaranteed for either of these teams, you have to fancy their chances against their opponents, with the Cardinals taking on Wolverine and the Bulldogs facing Gaylord St. Mary.

If this rivalry’s shown anything over the years, it’s been both teams bringing out the best in each other.

I don’t expect that to change on Friday, but they each have to take care of business and make the finals first.

4. A Mackinaw City-Pellston district final? – This was the final I was hoping for last year when I travelled to Pellston on a cloudy Saturday afternoon.

But it didn't happen, because St. Ignace decided to put a dent in everything.

A year later, a Mackinaw City-Pellston softball district final appears to be a real possibility when the two teams take the field in Pellston on Saturday.

Like Inland Lakes and Onaway softball above, the Comets and Hornets have work to do in their semifinal matchups. But if both prevail, this will be a fascinating matchup between first-year coach Randy Bricker’s Hornets and the Comets, who are led by Pellston’s former coach, Emma Cook.

The Comets have a ton of power in their lineup, but when you’ve got a pitcher like Pellston’s Madison Brown, you’ve always got a chance. If both teams advance to the final, as I believe they will, Brown facing Mackinaw City’s Marlie Postula will be a fascinating pitching matchup.

It’ll really be a matter of who comes up with the big hits, because the pitching will likely be strong from both sides.

The Comets swept the Hornets in a doubleheader in the regular season, but don’t expect the Hornets to come out flat on Saturday. This could be a heck of a final if it happens.

5. Could somebody pull off a district surprise? – If anybody knows how to pull off a stunning upset in this area, it's the Pellston baseball Hornets, who captured a remarkable district final victory over host Inland Lakes last June.

The Hornets showed they had the pitching, defense and hitting required to earn such an impressive win over a terrific program like Inland Lakes, but can the Hornets do it all over again on Saturday?

Although the Hornets won’t have to knock off Inland Lakes this weekend, they’ll have to find a way to get by a really strong Rudyard program that’s been highly successful for years. The Hornets and Bulldogs clash in a 10 a.m. semifinal matchup.

The good news for the Hornets is they return a plethora of experienced players who were on last season’s district title-winning squad.

In order to top the Bulldogs, the Hornets will have to be stellar in just about every facet. Repeating as district champs will be a tall order for the Hornets, but would it surprise me if they pulled it off? Absolutely not, especially with what they showed in Indian River in 2021.

But is there another team primed to surprise this weekend?

Yes, I believe there is. And I believe that could be the Onaway Cardinals, a young group that’s grown up a ton this spring.

This might not be the most talented Onaway team in recent memory, but the Cardinals are capable of winning their district, which consists of Johannesburg-Lewiston and Rogers City, two strong programs.

The Cardinals will start things off in Hillman with a 10 a.m. matchup against JoBurg, a team they split with just recently. As we’ve seen over the years, a team can gain confidence rather quickly. Beating JoBurg and most likely Rogers City to win the title will be a major challenge for first-year head coach Rick Price’s team, but anything is possible.

The Hornets and Cardinals won’t be favorites on Saturday, but they’ll be just as hungry as their opponents to come home with a district championship.

Anybody getting excited? Yup, me too!