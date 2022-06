It began slowly, innocuously. A cut here. A scrape there. And while I don't know how it started or why—it's been 20 years since I injured myself with purpose, with intention; 20 years since I dragged sharpened objects across my skin—I can still recall the feeling I got. The "high." Why? Because I was a grieving 15-year-old, one who lost her father two years earlier. I was an abused and neglected 15-year-old who grew up in chaos. My personal life was full of hurt and sadness. It was in disarray. And because I was an unwell 15-year-old; I was living with an undiagnosed and untreated mental health condition.

