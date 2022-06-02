ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
7 Must-Stream Entertainment Releases in June

By Michael Carpenter
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 3 days ago

Summer is here and all of the streaming services are bringing out some amazing releases to help us cool down in the June heat. Here are 7 streaming releases coming out in June 2022

June 2

The Orville: New Horizons | Hulu

Seth MacFarlane’s epic space adventure series “The Orville” returns exclusively on Hulu.

June 3

The Boys – Season 3 | Prime Video

The Boys is an American superhero television series. Season 3 debuts June 3 only on Prime Video.

June 8

Ms. Marvel | Disney Plus

Ms. Marvel, an Original series from Marvel Studios, starts streaming on June 8 on Disney+.

June 8

Hustle | Netflix

After a down-on-his-luck basketball scout discovers an extraordinary player abroad starring Adam Sandler.

June 10

Peaky Blinders Season 6 | Netflix

A notorious gang in 1919 Birmingham, England, is led by the fierce Tommy Shelby. Peaky Blinders season 6 will arrive on Netflix on 10th June 2022.

June 22

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 | Netflix

On one day in 1989, 43 infants are inexplicably born to random, unconnected women who showed no signs of pregnancy the day before. Season 3 continues the series on June 22 only on Netflix.

June 26

Westworld, Season 4 | HBO Max

The fourth season of the American science fiction dystopian television series Westworld is set to premiere on HBO on June 26, 2022

