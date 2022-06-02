ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colony Square’s Pretty Little Tacos Opening Moreland Avenue Taqueria

By Caleb J. Spivak
 3 days ago

Pretty Little Tacos , a Colony Square food stall that got its start as a food truck in May 2020, is expanding to a full-service restaurant in Reynoldstown.

Owner Michaela Merrick this week filed plans with the City of Atlanta to buildout the taqueria in the recently-revitalized 45 Moreland development, at 45 Moreland Avenue.

Todd Semrau , the Oakhurst Realty Partners vice president who represented the landlord in securing the Pretty Little Tacos lease, confirmed the plans with What Now Atlanta Wednesday.

Pretty Little Tacos is aiming for a late-summer, early fall 2022 opening and will join the already-established Neighborhood Wraps and Smoothies and the recently-announced Wylie & Rum at 45 Moreland.

The restaurant will occupy Suite 400, according to the plans — a 1,470 square-foot space adjacent to Wylie & Rum. Construction is estimated at $30,000 .

Pretty Little Tacos bills itself as a Creole-Mexican street taco concept that centers around its Birria, a beef taco that is dipped in broth. In addition to the popular dish, Merrick’s menu includes chicken, oxtail, shrimp, and steak street tacos. There are also vegan alternatives, as well as dessert tacos, including peach cobbler and strawberry shortcake, according to the company’s website. In its new location, patrons can expect an expanded menu and a full bar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03sAc4_0fyCljoM00
Photo: Official
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AARmb_0fyCljoM00
Site Plan: Official

