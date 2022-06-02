ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kiel, WI

Locals react to ongoing bomb threats in Kiel

By Barrett Tryon
wearegreenbay.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKIEL, Wis. (WFRV) — Wednesday (June 1) marked the sixth bomb threat to Kiel police in more than a week. “People are pretty upset,” one man told us. “Kids can’t even go to high school.”. The ongoing bomb threats are the talk of the town,...

www.wearegreenbay.com

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumnews1.com

Kiel residents look to move on from threats of violence

KIEL, Wis. — Kids playing corn hole in the front yard is a typical summer scene in Kiel, Wis. It’s one Tim Bink is glad to see after several weeks of bomb threats and controversy in the small Manitowoc County community. “It’s been a little tense,” he said....
KIEL, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘Cops and Bobbers’: Clintonville officers and kids bond over fishing

CLINTONVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – An event was held on June 3 that helped kids and officers realize that they are not so different after all. ‘Cops and Bobbers’, the event put on by members of the Clintonville Police Department and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, paired local officers with kids from our community to get to know each other and bond over fishing.
CLINTONVILLE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

House fire in Fond du Lac kills 2 pets

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A house fire in Fond du Lac on Friday evening took the lives of two pets. Just after 6 p.m. on June 4, the Fond du Lac Fire Rescue was notified of a house fire on Gillett Street. The fire was quickly brought under control but not before extensive damage had occurred to the kitchen area.
FOND DU LAC, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kiel, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Kiel, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
wearegreenbay.com

Kiel receives another email, day after dropping investigation

KIEL, Wis. (WFRV) – In response to the threats made to Kiel on June 1, the Kiel Police Department conducted precautionary searches on the morning of June 3. According to a release, no items of concern were found during the searches. The threat made on June 1 stated that...
KIEL, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Plan developed for City of Kiel threat: Kiel PD

KIEL, Wis. (WFRV) – The Kiel Police Department has given an update on how the city is dealing with a threat that may allegedly happen on Friday. According to a release from the department, it had received a sixth threat stating if the school district did not drop the Title IX Investigation local government buildings, businesses, and infrastructure would be targeted on June 3.
KIEL, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Kewaskum PD investigate full moon at Hon-E-Kor | By Chief Tom Bishop

June 4, 2022 – Kewaskum, WI – Kewaskum Police were stopped by a vehicle occupied by two women reporting someone golfing at Hon-E-Kor Country Club moon them as they passed. The ladies didn’t want to file an official report but were shocked and offended by the gesture.
KEWASKUM, WI
CBS Minnesota

Woman Arrested In WI For Driving Under The Influence With 4 Kids In Car

ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. (WCCO) – A woman was arrested in western Wisconsin Friday evening for allegedly driving under the influence with four children in the car. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, dispatch received a complaint about a car driving erratically, westwards on Interstate 94 in St. Croix County. A trooper saw the car and stopped it around 8:30 p.m. The 27-year-old woman from Milwaukee was driving with four children in the car, who were as old as 10 years old and as young as 2 years old. A field sobriety test determined she was driving the car while impaired, the state patrol says. She was arrested and taken to a local hospital for a chemical test. She’ll be taken to St. Croix County Jail and held on charges of operating a motor vehicle while impaired with minors in the car, lane deviation, having no insurance, and open intoxicants.
SAINT CROIX COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bomb Threats#Violent Crime#Wfrv#Title Ix
wearegreenbay.com

Oshkosh man formally charged with intentional homicide

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The 37-year-old man who was arrested for homicide in the City of Oshkosh has been identified and formally charged by the Winnebago County District Attorney. According to the Oshkosh Police Department, Joshua Johnson, 37, has been charged with First Degree Intentional Homicide and Possession of...
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Kiel Area School District ending Title IX investigation

KIEL, Wis. (WFRV) – The Kiel Area School District’s school board says it’s ending its Title IX investigation. The investigation stems from three students allegedly calling another student by the wrong pronouns. In a letter sent to parents, board officials wrote: “We are writing to share with...
KIEL, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Kewaskum Police Chief responds to threat procedure in Kewaskum School District

June 3, 2022 – Kewaskum, WI – “We are working together,” said Kewaskum Police Chief Tom Bishop following an incident this week regarding a pair of reported threats involving students at Kewaskum Elementary School. “We’ve had a lot of conversations over the past two days about...
whby.com

Illegal tire dumping on Oshkosh school property

(OSHKOSH,WI) — Someone is using the parking lot at Oshkosh West High School as a dumping grounds. Fifteen used tires were left in the lot late last week. Tire dumping on public land is becoming common, as people look to avoid the cost of disposing them. The Oshkosh School...
OSHKOSH, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin man charged with killing 6 in botched drug robbery

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A 34-year-old Wisconsin man has been charged in the deaths of six people who were found dead in January at a Milwaukee duplex. Bail was set at $1 million Sunday for Travis Lamar Birkley, who is charged with six counts of felony murder. An attorney who represented Birkley at the hearing declined to comment on the case.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

School shootings: Wisconsin law enforcement message to families

WEST BEND, Wis. - If you see something, say something: That's the message from Wisconsin law enforcement after last week's mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. The West Bend police chief and Dodge County sheriff say everyone plays an important role in helping reduce school violence. "What we’ve decided to...
WEST BEND, WI
nbc15.com

Madison butcher shop burglarized overnight

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is trying to identify and locate the individual who burglarized a butcher shop on the Isthmus overnight. According to an MPD report, the suspect broke into the Underground Butcher store, in the 800 block of Williamson Street, around 12:50 a.m. on Friday and made off with an undisclosed amount of money.
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Father sues Delavan-Darien schools after son 'bullied to death'

DELAVAN, Wis. - After a Delavan teenager died, his father is suing the school district – claiming they did nothing to stop bullying. Jeff Cook said a classmate bullied his 17-year-old son, Peter Cook-Lavariega, for years because he was half Mexican. It culminated in a physical fight in Delavan-Darien High School's parking lot.
DELAVAN, WI
whby.com

Kiel closes controversial Title IX investigation

KIEL, Wis. — A Title IX investigation involving three Kiel eighth graders is closed. That’s according to a letter to parents from the school board. The letter reads in part, “Consistent with our Board policies and procedures, we have issued clear directives and expectations to all students involved in this matter for the purpose of preventing bullying and harassment and ensuring a safe and supportive learning environment for all of our students. Based on these actions, and pursuant to District policies and procedures, the School District considers this matter closed.”
KIEL, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Highway maintenance taking place in N.E. Wisconsin week of June 6

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reminding residents in five northeastern Wisconsin counties of upcoming traffic impacts. According to WisDOT, residents in Brown, Calumet, Winnebago, Manitowoc, Fond du Lac, and Outagamie counties will experience traffic impacts the week of June 6 due to maintenance work being done on state highways and interstates.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Shelter in place lifted for select buildings in Neenah

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Neenah Police Department has given an update on the situation near John St. and Coolidge St. Officers report the shelter in place order is lifted. They go on to explain the situation is resolved. Local 5 called the department and they were unable to...
NEENAH, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy