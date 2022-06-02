ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Samsung's latest soundbar proved to me how badly Sonos needs a Sub Mini

By Matt Bolton
TechRadar
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt seems likely that a smaller Sonos subwoofer is on the way at some point – perhaps called the Sub Mini. It's been rumored for a while, and recently some extra details leaked about the Sub Mini, including its possible design. For its part, Sonos only told TechRadar "there's a lot...

