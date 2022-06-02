Samsung's latest soundbar proved to me how badly Sonos needs a Sub Mini

It’s a MacBook Air vs Surface Laptop 4 battle if you’re looking for a premium thin and light laptop that delivers long battery life and impressive performance. Don’t get us wrong; there are many excellent thin and light laptops out there. But even the likes of the popular Dell XPS 13 and HP Spectre x360 (2021) are no match against the price to performance ratio that these two notebooks offer. Both are much better performers, for example, when it comes to demanding creative workloads, even though they’re just as thin and light as the Dell and HP offerings. That makes them the top two contenders if you need something for photo/video editing or graphic design. These two laptops also have a much lower price of entry, both starting at a sub-$1,000/£1,000 for their base models.

COMPUTERS ・ 1 DAY AGO