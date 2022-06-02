ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russians out of track worlds barring unexpected end to war

By EDDIE PELLS
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
Barring a sudden, unexpected end to the war in Ukraine, athletes from Russia and Belarus will be banned from next month’s track and field world championships, which marks the largest international sports event since the end of the Winter Olympics and Paralympics.

An official from World Athletics said the federation is sticking with a ban of Russians and Belarusians from its events — a policy it adopted shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine in February, with Belarus aiding the Russian cause.

Asked about the status of the Russians for the July 12-25 world championships in Eugene, Oregon, World Athletics referred The Associated Press to a March 1 statement that announced the ban. In it, federation president Sebastian Coe said the unprecedented sanctions “appear to be the only peaceful way to disrupt and disable Russia’s current intentions and restore peace.”

The three ensuing months have not brought peace, and Russian athletes have been largely absent from major competitions across the globe. The IOC recommended Russian and Belarusian athletes be excluded from international competitions and most sports have followed that advice.

Since 2015, Russia’s track federation has been under suspension as the result of a massive doping scandal that has rocked that country for the past decade. The result has been that Russian athletes who can prove they’re clean have been allowed to apply to compete as “neutral” athletes. At last year’s Olympics, 10 Russians were allowed in the track meet; at the world championships in 2019, 29 Russians competed.

But barring an unexpected change, there will be no Russians among the 1,800 or so athletes who will descend on Hayward Field in Eugene next month. The World Athletics Council meets in conjunction with the championships, though any changes it might make at that meeting would almost certainly be too late to allow the Russians into the event.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 57

Roger Douglas
2d ago

they should Ban Belarus and Russia from every sporting event world wide and let the people of Russia know Putin and his unprovoked war will not be tolerated any more period isolate both countries completely

Reply(20)
56
Nathan Butts
2d ago

since. when is banning athletes. gonna change putans mind about ending his unprovoked attack against Ukraine? U see what. sections have done only provoke him further fight fire with fire is the only good answer give Ukraine the weapons it needs to end the conflict between the 2 contries

Reply(7)
10
terrance motley
2d ago

so what if that's the case the United States should be banned from every thing around the world. Like we haven't caused enough damage around the world already. who cares. report on something meaningful like help for American citizens and inflation going down, education, etc.

Reply(1)
4
POLITICS
Sebastian Coe
IN THIS ARTICLE
