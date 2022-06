Holmes Murphy is excited to announce the addition of Tim Boberg as the Property Casualty Market Leader of the company’s growing Minneapolis team. Boberg joins Holmes Murphy with nearly 20 years of industry experience. In this new role, he will continue to build upon Holmes Murphy’s world-class Minneapolis team, while also working to grow the business with new clients and advise existing clients as they prepare for challenges in today’s ever-changing economy.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 13 HOURS AGO