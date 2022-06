I am getting very excited. The Shreveport Farmers Market opens back up for the season this Saturday. The market runs from June 4th-August 27th. Of course the big draw is the home grown produce. You will find fruits and veggies grown right here in our region. You will also find lots of homemade products including crafts, jams, jellies baked goods, sweets and much more. The Farmer's Market also has hot and prepared foods from several food truck operations in our area. You will also find meat and dairy products along with fresh seafood.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 5 DAYS AGO