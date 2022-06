If you're in your 30s, retirement can still feel like something you don't have to start thinking about just yet. However, the sooner you start investing for retirement, the more time your money has to grow. Which is why if you've been automatically contributing a portion of your paychecks into a 401(k) account, you've already been taking very crucial steps to set yourself up for the future.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 4 DAYS AGO