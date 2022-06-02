West Central Dairy Days Cattle Show (register before Friday, June 24)

(St. Cloud MN-) The Stearns County Sheriff's Department says water levels throughout Stearns County have continued to drop. However, there are still some area lakes that are experiencing high water conditions. Therefore, the current Emergency NO WAKE on the entire water surface for the Sauk River Chain of Lakes near Cold Spring and Richmond is still in effect. Stearns County Ord. 534 for Grass Lake, Clearwater Lake, Augusta Lake, and Caroline Lake is also still in effect. This Ord. creates a NO WAKE zone within 300 feet of shore on Grass, Clearwater, Augusta and Caroline. Several other lakes have been moved to the Requested No Wake restriction. Those lakes are Koronis, Rice, Browns, Two Rivers, and Lake Maria and Louisa in southeast Stearns County. Stearns County Sheriff Steve Soyka asks for the public's assistance in following these restrictions and requests. Please “Own Your Wake” and be mindful of water conditions and the potential for items hidden by high water levels. Water levels are inspected each Thursday.

STEARNS COUNTY, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO