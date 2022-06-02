ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kandiyohi County, MN

West Central Dairy Days Cattle Show (register before Friday, June 24)

willmarradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYouth bring their cattle to participate in the show from up to 80 miles away...

www.willmarradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
willmarradio.com

Minnesota gas prices at record high

(St. Cloud MN-) Gas prices continue to climb. The average for a gallon of unleaded in Minnesota today is $4.50. St. Cloud State Economics Professor King Banaian doesn't feel at this time families will cancel their summer travel plans. He says many people were able to save money throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. A year ago the average for a gallon of unleaded in Minnesota was $2.83.
MINNESOTA STATE
willmarradio.com

New daily cases of COVID-19 remain below 2000

(St. Paul MN-) The Minnesota Department of Health Friday reported 1968 additional cases and reinfections of COVID-19, and 12-COVID-related deaths. One of the deaths was a person in their late 80s from Stearns County. As for coronavirus, there were 70 cases reported in Stearns County, 12 in both Kandiyohi and Meeker Counties, 9 in Chippewa, 6 in Pope, 3 in Swift and zero cases reported in Renville County.
MINNESOTA STATE
willmarradio.com

Stearns County alters their NO WAKE restrictions

(St. Cloud MN-) The Stearns County Sheriff's Department says water levels throughout Stearns County have continued to drop. However, there are still some area lakes that are experiencing high water conditions. Therefore, the current Emergency NO WAKE on the entire water surface for the Sauk River Chain of Lakes near Cold Spring and Richmond is still in effect. Stearns County Ord. 534 for Grass Lake, Clearwater Lake, Augusta Lake, and Caroline Lake is also still in effect. This Ord. creates a NO WAKE zone within 300 feet of shore on Grass, Clearwater, Augusta and Caroline. Several other lakes have been moved to the Requested No Wake restriction. Those lakes are Koronis, Rice, Browns, Two Rivers, and Lake Maria and Louisa in southeast Stearns County. Stearns County Sheriff Steve Soyka asks for the public's assistance in following these restrictions and requests. Please “Own Your Wake” and be mindful of water conditions and the potential for items hidden by high water levels. Water levels are inspected each Thursday.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
willmarradio.com

Kandiyohi County resident succumbs to COVID-related illness

(St. Paul MN-) The Minnesota Department of Health Thursday released it's COVID-19 report from the past weekend. They reported 4813 additional cases and reinfections of COVID, and 9 deaths, including a person in their late 90s from Kandiyohi County. The 4813 cases average out to just over 1600 per day over the 3-day period. There were 131 cases reported in Stearns County, 35 in Kandiyohi, 12 in Pope, 9 in Chippewa, 8 in Meeker, 7 in Renville and 4 in Swift County.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Business
Kandiyohi County, MN
Business
Kandiyohi County, MN
Industry
County
Kandiyohi County, MN
Local
Minnesota Industry
Bring Me The News

Sandwich chain exits Edina, burger joint moving in

A new burger joint is opening in Edina, replacing the now-closed Capriotti's Sandwich Shop. The team behind Burger Press has said via social media posts that it will open at 7143 France Avenue South on June 10. That until recently was the location of Capriotti's, which is now listed online...
EDINA, MN
willmarradio.com

Judge rules St. Paul vaccine mandate was improperly imposed

(St. Paul, MN) -- A Ramsey County judge has ruled the city of St. Paul improperly imposed a COVID vaccine mandate on its unionized employees without negotiating. Judge Leonardo Castro called the mandate an unfair labor practice. He wrote that city officials did what they thought was right in the midst of a pandemic but the mandate was intrusive and it required the employees to give up their bodily autonomy in order to keep their jobs. The unions sued last year. A city spokesperson says the judge’s decision is being reviewed.
SAINT PAUL, MN
mprnews.org

‘It’s pretty devastating’: Turkey farmer hopes worst is over after avian flu loss

During the last avian flu outbreak seven years ago, the turkey farms Matt Herdering's family owns managed to escape unscathed. This time around, they weren't so lucky. About six weeks ago, the highly pathogenic avian influenza virus hit two of the family's farms near Melrose and Little Falls within two days, a disappointing blow for a family business that prides itself on raising healthy birds.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dairy
willmarradio.com

Glacial Lakes State Trail reopens at Richmond

(Richmond MN-) MnDot says the Hwy 23 North Gap project crews are busy from Paynesville to Richmond, grading, installing sheet piling and pipework. They've completed work on the Glacial Lakes State Trail near Richmond and it has reopened in time for the nice weather.
RICHMOND, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Seniors prime target of weaker COVID-19 wave in Minnesota

When COVID-19 finally found its way to Worketu Gigesa - after two years of her family protecting her - the infection hit her hard. The 97-year-old was admitted to Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis this week, despite the circulating strains of coronavirus appearing to cause less severe illness than earlier versions in the pandemic.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
kfgo.com

Flooding threatens influential environmentalist’s property

MINNEAPOLIS – Flooding in northern Minnesota is threatening a a group of historic buildings, including a renowned environmentalist’s retreat in the Rainy River Basin. Rainy Lake just outside of International Falls is expected to rise another foot in the next few days and break a 1950 record. Resort, cabin and business owners across the region have been filling sandbags for days.
INTERNATIONAL FALLS, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Minnesota DNR Has Helpful Advice for Dealing with Storm-Damaged Trees

Recent storms across the region have left many Northland residents dealing with the damage they caused, including fallen branches and storm damaged trees. Cleaning up after a storm can be overwhelming for homeowners. When it comes to tree damage, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says the key is knowing which trees to save and which to remove. Knowing this information can enhance people’s safety and the survival of remaining trees.
MINNESOTA STATE
willmarradio.com

Willmar High School commencement is Sunday at Willmar Civic Center

(Willmar MN-) The graduation ceremony for The Willmar High School class of 2022 takes place Sunday at The Willmar Civic Center. Willmar Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Holm says commencement begins at 2 p.m... Your browser does not support the audio element. ...Holm says The Class of 2020 had no commencement...
WILLMAR, MN
patriotnewsmn.com

Sherburne County Sheriff's Activity Report

The following individuals have been booked into the Sherburne County Jail for the alleged offense(s):. Victor Daniel Hernandez Trejo, 27 of No Permanent Address - GM 3rd degree DWI. Nicholas Richard Lehmann, 44 of Stacy, MN 55079 - GM 3rd degree DWI. Gloria Monique Jones, 32 of Saint Cloud, MN 56303 - FEL 2nd degree assault. Brandon Dale Hoffman, 31 of Big Lake, MN 55309 - MSD domestic assault. Katie Lynn Williams, 39 of Elk River, MN 55330 - MSD 4th degree DWI. Albert Deleon Jr., 50 of Princeton, MN 55371 - GM 3rd degree DWI. Maurice Andrew Meyer, 61 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 - GM driving after cancellation - IPS. Enoch B. Kerkulah, 24 of Brooklyn Park, MN 55445 - MSD domestic assault (2 counts). Dani Lee Priebe, 64 of Becker, MN 55308 - Sherburne Co. apprehension & detention order. Antwan Markese Kidd, 41 of Saint Cloud, MN 56301 - Sherburne Co. apprehension & detention order, & Anoka Co. warrant. Colton John Boelter, 23 of Ramsey, MN 55303 - Sherburne Co. warrant. Linus Wah Segbe, 24 of Waite Park, MN 56387 - Sherburne Co. warrant. Matthew Steven Opat, 40 of Monticello, MN 55362 - Sherburne Co. warrant. Alex James Stang, 24 of Princeton, MN 55371 - Sherburne Co. warrant. Brianne Taylor Schueppert, 23 of Minneapolis, MN 55411 - Sherburne Co. warrant. Michael Don Coulter, 37 of Big Lake, MN 55309 - Benton Co., Sherburne Co. & Stearns Co. warrants. Amber Maria Sonntag, 38 of Elk River, MN 55330 - Kanabec Co. warrant. Pedro Martin III, 36 of Litchfield, MN 55355 - Sherburne Co. warrant. Jon Ross Swanson, 21 of Pennock, MN 56279 - Kandiyohi Co. warrant. Mohammedek Abdi Muse, 43 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 - Sherburne Co. warrant. Rachael Lynn Mottl, 28 of Hugo, MN 55038 - Sherburne Co. warrant. Tonya Isabelle Keltner, 46 of Sartell, MN 56377 - Sherburne Co. warrant. Brandon Allen Wirgau, 36 of Minneapolis, MN 55408 - McLeod Co. & Sherburne Co. warrants. Zachary James Hintz, 24 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 - Sherburne Co. warrants. Raymond John Nicholas, 40 of No Permanent Address - State of North Dakota warrant. Mandy Lynn Herr, 38 of Coon Rapids, MN 55448 - Sherburne Co. warrant. Lawrence Edward Walter McDowell, 34 of Saint Paul, MN 55013 - Sherburne Co. warrant. Shane Lee Jensen, 46 of Sauk Rapids, MN 56379 - Kandiyohi Co. warrant.
SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Update: NWS Says 9 Tornadoes Hit Minnesota During Memorial Day Storms

Originally published June 1. Updated with more information from NWS Twin Cities. MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The National Weather Service says nine tornadoes hit Minnesota during a destructive wave of Memorial Day storms. The most severe twister hit Forada, which is a few miles south of Alexandria. The NWS said it was an EF-2 tornado with max winds of 120 mph. The tornado, which was about a half-mile wide, traveled nearly 20 miles, beginning just south of Forada and traveling northeast to the Carlos area. It lasted a little over 20 minutes, from 4:25 p.m. to 4:48 p.m. Douglas County officials said 75-100 buildings...
Outdoor Life

College Kid’s First Turkey Turns Out to Be a Record Breaker

It took Emma Dearing eight years to shoot her first turkey, but the bird she finally killed was worth the wait. Her tom is almost certain to become the number one typical turkey ever taken in Minnesota. Dearing’s gobbler is a giant by any measure. Weighing 23.74 pounds, it had...
voiceofalexandria.com

More details released on Forada, Glenwood, and Eagle Bend tornadoes

(Undated)-We are learning more details about the EF-2 tornado that hit the city of Forada on Monday. The National Weather Service says the tornado “spun up east of Lake Reno near Forada and tracked north-northeast to five miles east of Carlos. They says there were maximum winds of 120 mph, with a max width of 1/2 mile on the south side of Maple Lake. Path length has yet to be determined, but preliminary numbers put it at 19.8 miles. Additional information they say will be released in the next few days.
willmarradio.com

Porchfest 2022 is Saturday in New London

(New London MN-) New London will be alive with music Saturday as the New London Arts Alliance puts on Porchfest 2022. Bethany Lacktorin of the Arts Alliance says beginning at 11 a.m. bands will be playing throughout the downtown area... Your browser does not support the audio element. ...Lacktorin says...
NEW LONDON, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy