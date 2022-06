Mountain lions are no joke. We all saw the terrifying footage of a Utah hiker get stalked by a mountain lion for over 6 minutes while jogging in Slate Canyon. After a few false charges, she eventually scurried off back into the woods, but for this young hunter in Colorado, her encounter was far more frightening. While hunting alone in the mountains near Gunnison, Colorado, this young hunter came face to face with an aggressive mountain lion. And while she […] The post Young Hunter Fends Off Attacking Mountain Lion In Colorado Mountains, Films Whole Thing first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

GUNNISON, CO ・ 22 HOURS AGO