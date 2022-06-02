Forgery, Theft Charges Filed Against Rice Lake Man
drydenwire.com
3 days ago
BARRON COUNTY -- Charges of forgery and felony theft have been filed against Larry Titel, of Rice Lake, WI. In April 2022, the Barron County Sheriff’s Department received information that Titel had allegedly forged signatures on over two dozen checks, writing the checks out to himself. Titel had...
STAR PRAIRIE, Wis. (FOX 9) - Two people were killed in a head-on crash Saturday in the town of Star Prairie, Wisconsin. "This has been a tragic week that has touched so many families, as we have lost 5 people on the roadways in St. Croix County in the last 6 days," Sheriff Scott Knudson said in a statement.
A Black River Falls man arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol for his 6th OWI appeared in Eau Claire County Court. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, back in January of this year, they stopped a vehicle on I-94 for an equipment violation. The driver, Harold Hill, showed signs of impairment. After a field sobriety test, Harold was arrested.
HILLTOP, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say a man was shot in a small Twin Cities suburb Saturday evening, and another man was arrested in connection with the incident.
The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said law enforcement responded to the 4700 block of Central Avenue Northeast in Hilltop around 7:45 p.m.
Officers learned a shooting occurred inside an apartment building, but they were unable to locate anyone with injuries. The sheriff’s office said a man later showed up at a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound. He is in stable condition.
Police also learned a vehicle left the scene after the shooting. Officers found that vehicle and arrested the man occupying it. He is being held at the Anoka County Jail awaiting charges.
The shooting remains under investigation.
Hilltop is a city of less than 800 people that lies within Columbia Heights.
WASHBURN COUNTY -- The Court has sentenced Delayna York, the third of five people that were charged criminally following a series of storage unit burglaries in Washburn County. Five people were charged criminally following a lengthy investigation by law enforcement into a series of reported burglaries that occurred early in...
(KWNO)-An Eau Claire woman accused of stealing over $27,000 from a Winona business made her first appearance in Winona County Court this week. The criminal complaint alleges that 20-year-old Olivia L. Hanson took cash from the business’s registers numerous times between November 2021 and April of this year. The business’s loss prevention staff learned of the thefts in April and confirmed them through a review of surveillance footage and Cash Over and Short Exception Reports, according to the complaint.
SOMERSET TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in St. Croix County and another is arrested. According to a media release by the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office, authorities received a report around 10:58 p.m. on June 1 of a two-vehicle crash with injuries at the intersection of South Highway 35 and County Highway H in Somerset Township.
Four people have been sentenced over the killing of a man in his Dakota County home. The Dakota County Attorney’s Office announced that Nicholas Alan Taylor, 30, of St. Paul, Timothy Tuit, 36, of St. Paul, Ryann Elizabeth Smith, 23, of White Bear Lake and Stephanie Peabody, 26, of Welch were sentenced Thursday.
STAR PRAIRIE, Wis. (WCCO) — A head-on crash Saturday morning in western Wisconsin left two drivers dead and one passenger injured.
The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened shortly before noon on the 2000 block of STH 65 in Star Prairie, which is roughly 50 miles northeast of Minneapolis.
Investigators say that 26-year-old Louis Lazano, of Centuria, was traveling north on the road when his SUV crossed the center line and slammed into a southbound pickup driven by 53-year-old Eric Willey, of Osceola.
Both drivers died at the scene. Neither of them was wearing a seat belt.
Officials say these deaths mark the seventh and eighth traffic fatalities in St. Croix County so far this year.
“This has been a tragic week that has touched so many families, as we have lost five people on the roadways in St. Croix County in the last six days,” said Sheriff Scott L. Knudson, in a statement.
A passenger in Willey’s pickup, a 50-year-old woman, was hurt. Emergency crews brought her to Westfields Hospital for treatment. Her condition was not immediately known.
The crash remains under investigation.
ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — St. Paul police say they have arrested a woman in connection with a homicide at a senior living apartment building on Friday.
The 49-year-old woman was arrested on the 1500 block of Chicago Avenue South in Minneapolis on Sunday, police said. She is being held at the Ramsey County Jail.
WCCO-TV typically does not identify those arrested until they have been formally charged.
Officers were responding to a welfare check Friday at 7 p.m. when they found a man in his 50s, dead from a gunshot wound, in an apartment on the 700 block of East Seventh Street.
A body that was found inside a burning car in Waite Park on Monday has been identified. Police in Waite Park says the deceased is Musa Sabriye, 33, of St. Cloud. Officers and firefighters were called just before 1 a.m. to a car fire on the 1500 block of County Road 6. First responders found a vehicle "fully engulfed in flames."
ST CROIX FALLS, Wis. — Two men died on Saturday in a crash on Highway 65 in Wisconsin, according to the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office. Officials say the two-vehicle crash at 2000 Highway 65, just north of New Richmond in western Wisconsin, was called in at about noon Saturday.
ST CROIX FALLS, Wis. — Two men died on Saturday in a crash on Highway 65 in Wisconsin, according to the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office. Officials say the two-vehicle crash at 2000 Highway 65, just north of New Richmond in western Wisconsin, was called in at about noon Saturday.
TOWN OF ALBION, Wis. (WEAU) -Authorities responded to a tractor incident in Trempealeau County on Thursday at 2:30 p.m. According to a media release by the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, a tractor pulling a hay wagon was traveling southbound on County Y near Christianson Road in the Town of Albion. Investigation shows the tractor left the roadway and rolled over when trying to return to the roadway.
An in-home daycare provider in Hastings is facing assault charges after a 4-month-old child in her care suffered serious injuries consistent with abuse. This month, prosecutors in Dakota County charged Megan Karen Appert, 37, with one count of first-degree assault and one count of third-degree assault in connection with the infant's injuries.
ST. PAUL, Minn. – A Rochester man is the ninth person sentenced for a drug ring that sold meth in southern Minnesota. Nicholas John Hanson, 38, has been ordered to spend 15 years in federal prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release. Hanson pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in August 2020. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the State of Minnesota says Hanson is the final defendant to be sentenced for being part of a drug ring run by John Willis Netherton, also known as “Big John,” and “Wicked One.”
WASHBURN COUNTY -- New charges of child neglect have been filed against Mariah Pettit, of Spooner, WI, also recently charged with maintaining a drug trafficking place. A new criminal complaint was filed on May 27, 2022, against Mariah Pettit, charging her with Class I Felony Neglecting a Child under the age of 6.
“North Country Riders is an all volunteer ATV club out of Hayward, in Sawyer county, WI. ALL ATV/UTV trails here in Sawyer Co are open and ready to ride! With the recent storms in the area volunteers have been out inspecting trails for fallen tree limbs and washouts and doing our best to remove amd fox as needed, but as always keep an eye out as they can come up on you quickly. Dust in the wooded areas should be pretty low this weekend and you will encounter numerous puddles in the low spots. Fire lanes dry out quick and can get very dusty in a hurry, so please follow the posted speed limits and increase your following distance when riding in dust. Around the city of Hayward we have numerous road routes open for riders to access our trail system from their homes, or place of lodging. Please respect the posted speed limits as many of these routes are in residential areas. For more information find us on FB, North Country riders ATV club, and also Sawyer County Snowmobile/ATV Alliance.” - Jesse Reglin.
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — Police say a man was shot in Minneapolis Saturday night, then drove himself to Brooklyn Park before calling 911.
Officers found him on the 6400 block of Zane Avenue North just after 11 p.m.
The Brooklyn Park Police Department said his gunshot wound was not life-threatening. He was hospitalized.
The Minneapolis Police Department is handling the investigation.
RUSK COUNTY -- DrydenWire.com has been informed by the Rusk County Clerk of Courts Office the following Criminal and Traffic Disposition and Warrant Status Reports for Rusk County. The names listed on the Warrant Status Report do not indicate that the person is guilty of a crime, only that there...
A 15-year-old was shot amid what police called a “chaotic scene” near the University of Minnesota campus Friday night. According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded to a report of a large crowd with fights breaking out at a residence on the 1700 block of University Avenue Southeast at around 11:20 p.m.
Comments / 0