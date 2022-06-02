ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Rusk County Disposition And Warrant Status Reports - June 2, 2022

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRUSK COUNTY -- DrydenWire.com has been informed by the Rusk County Clerk of Courts Office the following Criminal and Traffic Disposition and Warrant Status Reports for Rusk County. The names listed on the Warrant Status Report do not...

fox9.com

5 dead in 6 days in St. Croix County, Wisconsin crashes

STAR PRAIRIE, Wis. (FOX 9) - Two people were killed in a head-on crash Saturday in the town of Star Prairie, Wisconsin. "This has been a tragic week that has touched so many families, as we have lost 5 people on the roadways in St. Croix County in the last 6 days," Sheriff Scott Knudson said in a statement.
STAR PRAIRIE, WI
cwbradio.com

BRF Man Appears In Eau Claire County Court

A Black River Falls man arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol for his 6th OWI appeared in Eau Claire County Court. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, back in January of this year, they stopped a vehicle on I-94 for an equipment violation. The driver, Harold Hill, showed signs of impairment. After a field sobriety test, Harold was arrested.
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI
drydenwire.com

Forgery, Theft Charges Filed Against Rice Lake Man

BARRON COUNTY -- Charges of forgery and felony theft have been filed against Larry Titel, of Rice Lake, WI. In April 2022, the Barron County Sheriff’s Department received information that Titel had allegedly forged signatures on over two dozen checks, writing the checks out to himself. Titel had started...
drydenwire.com

Siren Police Chief Chris Sybers Announces Retirement

SIREN, WI -- After 32 years in Law Enforcement, Siren Police Chief Chris Sybers is set to retire, according to a statement submitted by Chief Sybers to DrydenWire.com today. I would like to start off by saying Thank you for the opportunity to serve the Village of Siren and surrounding communities. Some people may think that it is an easy job to do in a small community, however, that is not the case. Because when you live and work in a small town you get to know everyone. Parents, kids, grandparents, you get to know whole families.
SIREN, WI
merrillfotonews.com

LINCOLN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE REPORT

05-16-2022 a deputy was assigned to investigate a violation of a court order. It is ordered by the court that the suspect, a 49-year-old Gleason area man is to have no contact with the victim or the victim’s employer. The investigation revealed that the suspect did contact the victim’s employer and gave him a hard time about employing the victim. The suspect was arrested and transported to the Lincoln County Jail where he was booked in for violating the court order.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
KARE 11

Highway crash leaves two Wisconsin men dead

ST CROIX FALLS, Wis. — Two men died on Saturday in a crash on Highway 65 in Wisconsin, according to the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office. Officials say the two-vehicle crash at 2000 Highway 65, just north of New Richmond in western Wisconsin, was called in at about noon Saturday.
SAINT CROIX COUNTY, WI
drydenwire.com

Child Neglect Charges Filed Against Woman Already Charged In Drug House Case

WASHBURN COUNTY -- New charges of child neglect have been filed against Mariah Pettit, of Spooner, WI, also recently charged with maintaining a drug trafficking place. A new criminal complaint was filed on May 27, 2022, against Mariah Pettit, charging her with Class I Felony Neglecting a Child under the age of 6.
SPOONER, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Contractor charged with theft after failing to start roofing job

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A contractor is charged with theft in a business setting after Altoona Police say he cashed a $5,000 check for a roofing job he never started. 43-year-old Travis Farmer was charged in Eau Claire County Circuit Court Tuesday with theft in a business setting, a felony, according to online court records.
ALTOONA, WI
cbs3duluth.com

Trail by Trail: Sawyer County, Superior, Bass Lake

“North Country Riders is an all volunteer ATV club out of Hayward, in Sawyer county, WI. ALL ATV/UTV trails here in Sawyer Co are open and ready to ride! With the recent storms in the area volunteers have been out inspecting trails for fallen tree limbs and washouts and doing our best to remove amd fox as needed, but as always keep an eye out as they can come up on you quickly. Dust in the wooded areas should be pretty low this weekend and you will encounter numerous puddles in the low spots. Fire lanes dry out quick and can get very dusty in a hurry, so please follow the posted speed limits and increase your following distance when riding in dust. Around the city of Hayward we have numerous road routes open for riders to access our trail system from their homes, or place of lodging. Please respect the posted speed limits as many of these routes are in residential areas. For more information find us on FB, North Country riders ATV club, and also Sawyer County Snowmobile/ATV Alliance.” - Jesse Reglin.
SAWYER COUNTY, WI
winonaradio.com

Eau Claire Woman Accused of Stealing Over $27,000 from Winona Business

(KWNO)-An Eau Claire woman accused of stealing over $27,000 from a Winona business made her first appearance in Winona County Court this week. The criminal complaint alleges that 20-year-old Olivia L. Hanson took cash from the business’s registers numerous times between November 2021 and April of this year. The business’s loss prevention staff learned of the thefts in April and confirmed them through a review of surveillance footage and Cash Over and Short Exception Reports, according to the complaint.
WINONA, MN
WEAU-TV 13

Woman convicted in fatal 2017 crash in Chippewa County sentenced

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - An Edgar woman convicted of killing a man in a 2017 crash in Chippewa County is sentenced Tuesday. 23-year-old Miranda Miller was sentenced to six months in jail and three years of probation for homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle in Chippewa County Circuit Court.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
drydenwire.com

Northwest WI Regional Construction Update - Jun. 3, 2022

This week’s updates from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) on road construction projects for Barron, Burnett, Polk, Rusk, Sawyer, and Washburn counties. Location: County P in Almena to North Wye Street in Barron. Schedule: April 25 to late July. Cost: $5.39 million. Description: Removing a portion of the...
BARRON COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Missing Pepin County man found dead

PEPIN, Wis. (WEAU) - A Pepin County man who went missing Tuesday is dead, according to the Pepin County Sheriff’s Office. In a Facebook post Wednesday morning, the Sheriff’s Office said that the body of 67-year-old Robert McIlrath was found in a wooded area off of 16th Creek Road in the Town of Pepin, located about three miles northeast of the Village of Pepin, Tuesday evening.
PEPIN COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau shooting report that led to lockdowns unfounded, police say

A report of an active shooter Wednesday morning on Wausau’s west side that forced several businesses to go into lockdown was unfounded, Wausau Police Chief Ben Bliven said. Police were called at about 8:20 a.m. to an address on South Second Avenue for a report of a shooting and a person with a gun. Witnesses reported a large police response as officers staged in a perimeter around the home and several businesses were forced to lock their doors, some with patrons inside, for more than an hour.
WAUSAU, WI
Red Wing Republican Eagle

UPDATE: 5-year-old in ICU after Friday boat collision in Red Wing

A pleasure boat and barge collided just before 6 p.m. Friday, knocking a 45-year-old man and four children in the Mississippi River near Red Wing, according to a Goodhue County sheriff’s report. The boat, driven by Jeremy Koenig, had stalled and then was struck by the barge, capsizing the...
RED WING, MN
CBS Minnesota

Child Hospitalized After Boat Crashes Into Barge On Mississippi River Near Red Wing

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A child was hospitalized Friday evening after a boat crashed into a barge on the Mississippi River in southeastern Minnesota. The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened shortly before 6 p.m. near the Ole Miss Marina in Reg Wing, located roughly 65 miles southeast of Minneapolis. Investigators say the boat was having mechanical issues on the water and was unable to move out of the barge’s path. The collision sent a man and four children into the water. While all of the children were wearing life jackets, one of them needed emergency help at the scene and was brought to a local hospital via ambulance. The child’s condition is not known. The man and the three other children were treated at the scene and released. The investigation into the crash remains ongoing. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WEAU-TV 13

Woman arrested for OWI after driving across Phoenix Park footbridge

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire woman was arrested Tuesday morning after driving a vehicle across the Phoenix Park footbridge. 28-year-old Amanda Larscheid was cited for OWI-1st offense, operating a motor vehicle without a license, operating a motor vehicle with improper tires and driving on a sidewalk, according to online court records.
EAU CLAIRE, WI

