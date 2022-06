It’s easy to get from Chicago to Indianapolis, and there are many ways you can do it. Driving is an excellent option. If you want to spend more time on the road or travel with a large group; in that case, renting a car makes the most sense. However, taking advantage of public transportation will likely be faster and more economical. Plus, it’s also much more convenient if you’re traveling solo or with just one other person.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO