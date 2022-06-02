SF’s Upcoming Trans March Is One Of The Largest In The World

Pride Month in San Francisco is by all accounts one of the most vibrant times of year, and it just got even more exciting with the in-person return of the Trans March ! Guests can expect plenty of music, performances, and activities on Friday, June 24.

While details are still yet to come, the event will include a resource fair and performance stage with a variety of acts. There will also be an intergenerational brunch named in the memory of local transgender activist Felicia “Flames” Elizondo, who passed away last year. The brunch is produced by LGBTQ+ senior housing organization Openhouse and LGBTQ+ nonprofit youth center LYRIC .

San Francisco’s Trans March is one of the largest trans events in the world. It’s been growing steadily in popularity since 2004, when several community activists received an anonymous email requesting an event to uplift the local trans and gender non-conforming communities. The first march began with a gathering in Dolores Park and a march to the Civic Center, and it has grown steadily in popularity throughout the years. The 2022 Trans March will be the first in-person event since 2019.

This year’s official march route is still TBA, but it is expected to begin at 6pm on June 24. Stay tuned as we learn about additional details closer to the event, and learn more at the SF Trans March website.

Featured image: Photo by Ink Drop on Shutterstock