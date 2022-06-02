ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

SF’s Upcoming Trans March Is One Of The Largest In The World

By Jamie Ferrell
Secret SF
Secret SF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H8Hbr_0fyCH0ea00

Pride Month in San Francisco is by all accounts one of the most vibrant times of year, and it just got even more exciting with the in-person return of the Trans March ! Guests can expect plenty of music, performances, and activities on Friday, June 24.

While details are still yet to come, the event will include a resource fair and performance stage with a variety of acts. There will also be an intergenerational brunch named in the memory of local transgender activist Felicia “Flames” Elizondo, who passed away last year. The brunch is produced by LGBTQ+ senior housing organization Openhouse and LGBTQ+ nonprofit youth center LYRIC .

San Francisco’s Trans March is one of the largest trans events in the world. It’s been growing steadily in popularity since 2004, when several community activists received an anonymous email requesting an event to uplift the local trans and gender non-conforming communities. The first march began with a gathering in Dolores Park and a march to the Civic Center, and it has grown steadily in popularity throughout the years. The 2022 Trans March will be the first in-person event since 2019.

This year’s official march route is still TBA, but it is expected to begin at 6pm on June 24. Stay tuned as we learn about additional details closer to the event, and learn more at the SF Trans March website.

See also: SF’s Pride parade and celebration will return in-person June 25-26

Featured image: Photo by Ink Drop on Shutterstock

Comments / 3

Related
sftravel.com

5 Beautiful Hotel Ballrooms In San Francisco

Find the perfect hotel ballroom for your wedding reception in San Francisco. Aside from their style and flair, hotel ballrooms make for perfect wedding venues. Let your guests dance the night away and get some much-needed rest all in one place. Check out our top picks below. For help finding a hotel that provides room blocks, get in touch with our Convention Services team.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sftravel.com

San Francisco's Must-See Museums

World-class aquariums, interactive science exhibits, and some of the country’s most diverse art collections make San Francisco’s museums a must for any visitor. But it’s not just the collections that are magnificent; critically acclaimed architecture and some of the most breathtaking vistas in the city also make San Francisco’s museums worth the visit. Be sure to see some of the following extraordinary museums now that the arts are open in San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
San Francisco, CA
Society
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Society
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Government
Secret SF

See The National AIDS Memorial Quilt In A Historic Outdoor Display June 11-12

San Francisco’s National AIDS Memorial will soon unveil the 35th anniversary rendition of its famous quilt , which comprises nearly 3,000 hand-stitched panels in remembrance of loved ones lost to AIDS. This will be the largest quilt display in over a decade, and the largest ever in SF history. The free, public display will happen from 10am-5pm on June 11 and 12 in Robin Williams Meadow.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFStation.com

San Francisco Crystal Fair

Come to the GREAT SAN FRANCISCO CRYSTAL FAIR presented by Pacific Crystal Guild. !Visit the San Francisco Crystal Fair Summer 2022 in Landmark Building A, Gallery 308. Shop for crystals, orbs, wands, healing tools, jewelry, and more at Fort Mason Center for Arts & Culture. Select from thousands of high-quality items offered by dozens of vendors for reasonable prices.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sftravel.com

7 Great Places for Camping in San Francisco and Beyond

San Francisco maybe a bustling city, but it also has its fair share of the great outdoors. If you love camping, then San Francisco is a great city for you. There are many beautiful spots for camping scattered throughout the entire Bay Area. Here are the best places you should consider for camping in San Francisco and beyond.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racism#Lgbtq#Openhouse
postnewsgroup.com

Market Day Grand Re-Opening in Marin City

Market Day celebrated their Grand Re-Opening on Thursday, June 2, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Marin City Community Services at 640 Drake Ave. in Marin City. The Rollin’ Root Mobile Market will be relocating to join Market Day in order to better deliver and make available fresh affordable produce to the community.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
TheDailyBeast

Berkeley Bakery’s Trademark of ‘Mochi Muffin’ Sparks Meltdown

A popular bakery in Berkeley, California, has come under fire after a San Francisco Chronicle article revealed that owners had trademarked the phrase “mochi muffin.” Third Culture Bakery got the trademark for what the Chronicle called a “common term” in 2018 and has since sent cease-and-desist letters to other businesses demanding that they stop using the phrase. The controversy has sparked fervent debate among the Asian American community; many are angry about the bakery sending cease-and-desist letters to other Asian-owned businesses, with some calling for boycotts on social media. Due to the abundance of negative Yelp reviews it is receiving, two of Third Culture’s pages have been temporarily frozen, and employees are fielding angry calls and messages. Another bakery, CA Bakehouse, received a cease-and-desist letter and was forced to market their item as a “mochi cake.”
BERKELEY, CA
Silicon Valley

Mama Kin and the rebirth of cool in downtown San Jose

Andrew Saman’s band was playing the SoFA Street Fair in downtown San Jose a few years back when he heard the wailing sounds of a saxophone drifting along South First Street. He followed his ears, and they led him to Howard Wiley, who was on stage at Cafe Stritch, the jazz club and restaurant that had become a touchstone in the SoFA district.
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Music
crawlsf.com

Union Street Festival Details

After taking a couple of years off, San Francisco’s kick off Street Fair is coming back for 2022! Taking place every year on the first weekend in June, the Union Street Festival brings a assortment of food trucks, food & drink vendors, live music, carnival rides, entertainment and lots of great merchants to Cow Hollow for a 2-day event. The Annual event has been taking place for over 40 years, with the inaugural festival taking place in 1976.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sftravel.com

These Restaurants are the Reason San Francisco is so Delicious Right Now

If you've asked anyone who's been to San Francisco, local or visitor, they'll tell you that the culinary scene by the bay has always been the most forward-thinking, creative and delicious in the country. However, with the evergrowing access to sustainable, local food everywhere, the culinary glow of San Francisco has faded over the last few years. Until now. San Francisco has six restaurants in Bon Appetit's top 50, so it's no wonder that the city was recently been named the best food city in the country right now by Bon Appetit. That's more than any other city.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Mateo woman creates wall to bring community together

SAN MATEO (KPIX) -- The past two years have been tough on everyone in one way or another.Amie Tyler created a community healing wall and placed it in downtown San Mateo."The point of this wall is, really, to focus on collective healing and everything that we've all been through during the pandemic," she said. "To help us collectively heal and release some of the heaviness we've been carrying."People are encouraged to post their thoughts on the wall.  There are four chalkboards -- two for grief and loss and two for gratitude and hope."The idea behind it is to kind of...
SAN MATEO, CA
sftravel.com

What to Do in the Outer Sunset Neighborhood

Head due west towards the Pacific to discover the quiet side of San Francisco. Wide, windswept beaches beckon and tranquil residential neighborhoods are home to friendly local shops, cafes and restaurants. Welcome to the Outer Sunset. Easily reachable on the Muni Metro system by taking the N Judah, L Taraval...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

A look inside the Tenderloin Center

Since opening in January 2022, the Tenderloin Center at 1170 Market St. has offered guests, most of whom are unsheltered, access to free hot meals, showers, laundry and a place to rest away from the public eye. Averaging around 400 visitors per day, the facility also offers support with paperwork for health care, housing referrals and other social services.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
everythingsouthcity.com

Exciting Concert Lineup Announced for 2022 San Mateo County Fair June 4th – 12th

Daily Outdoor Performances to Showcase Classic Hits and Legendary Music Artists. The San Mateo County Event Center has announced their summer concert series – headlined by performances from legendary music artists The Commodores, Gloria Gaynor, Queen Nation, Uptown Funk, The Sugar Hill Gang, Los Yonics, and Finn Gruva– as part of the 2022 San Mateo County Fair to be held from Saturday, June 4th through Sunday, June 12th, 2022. The Fair will be closed to the general public on Monday and Tuesday of that week.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
Secret SF

Secret SF

San Francisco, CA
2K+
Followers
503
Post
163K+
Views
ABOUT

Secret San Francisco tracks down the best things to do in the city, from quirky restaurants and hidden bars to the best exhibitions, shows and nightlife in the Bay Area.

 https://secretsanfrancisco.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy