Chances are that at some point in early spring, you have noticed fire hydrants being flushed and releasing large amounts of water into the streets. While it may appear that hundreds of gallons of good clean water are going to waste, flushing of fire hydrants is essential to keep your water safe and maintain the integrity of a pipe network. Flushing hydrants not only benefits the fire department by testing the fire flow capacity in the event of a fire, but it also removes sediment and rust from the water, and maintains proper chlorine concentrations in your area.

WESTERLY, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO