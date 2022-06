PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Sunday night was an evening of honors for several KDKA legends ahead of Juneteenth.Bob Allen, Brenda Waters, Harold Hayes, and Lynne Hayes-Freeland were all recognized at the STVP Black Tie Honors Gala.The event was held to honor Black Pittsburgh newscasters, both past and present, and the positive representation of the African-American community.Lynne Hayes-Freeland says events like these and Juneteenth are important, so that children see others who look like them on television.A big congratulations to all!

