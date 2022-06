Registration is open and space is limited for STEM Santa Fe’s Summer STEM Circles (formerly known as Summer STEM Camps)! Learn more and register your student here. Sessions run all week from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., with lunch and snacks provided. There is a registration fee of $25/week which can be waived upon request, and a cap of 20 students per session. Every participant will also receive a STEM Santa Fe t-shirt.

