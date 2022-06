ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Months into recreational cannabis being legal in New Mexico, communities are still ironing out the rules around it. Albuquerque city councilors are considering multiple bills about using pot in public. There are two bills surrounding banning pot in public – but they may have different ideas on what the punishment should be […]

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 5 HOURS AGO