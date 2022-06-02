ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Jefferson, NY

19-Year-Old College Lacrosse Player From NY Remembered For His 'Infectious Smile'

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hla1i_0fyC1MRu00

A college lacrosse player from the region who died suddenly over the Memorial Day weekend is being remembered for his "infectious smile," and his love of his family and friends.

Long Island resident Aidan James Kaminska, age 19, of Port Jefferson, died unexpectedly on the morning of Monday, May 30, according to his obituary .

A lifelong resident of Port Jefferson, Kaminska attended the Port Jefferson School District, graduating in 2020.

He went on to be a student at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, majoring in communications, and was a member of the Minutemen's Division I mens’ lacrosse team, playing as a midfielder.

"Aidan was known for his infectious smile, being a good friend, and a tremendous athlete," his obituary said.

He started playing lacrosse at a young age as part of the newly-formed lacrosse program at Port Jefferson. He played on multiple travel lacrosse teams, most notably Legacy Lacrosse, of which he was a member of the championship team winning the World Series of Youth Lacrosse (WSYL) in 2016.

He was captain of both the Port Jefferson High School football and lacrosse teams.

He earned all-county midfielder his junior year for lacrosse (his senior season was canceled due to COVID) and was all-county and all-state in football for his senior year. He was named the 2020 Dellecave Award Nominee for Port Jefferson, his obituary said.

In college, he earned the CAA Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll for fall 2020. As a redshirt freshman, he was named Rookie-of-the-Week on April 25 following his three-goal performance versus Hofstra University and went on to be named to the CAA All-Rookie team for the 2022 season. He ended the season being named to the 2022 CAA All-Tournament team.

"The Massachusetts athletics department extends condolences to Aidan's family, friends, teammates, and coaches," UMass Athletics said.

The popular teen loved to be goofy and make people laugh, his obituary said. He loved baby animals, especially ducklings and bunnies, according to his obituary.

"Aidan had numerous friends and was an inspiration to many," his obituary said. "He will sorely be missed."

Kaminska is survived by his parents, Glenn and Lydia; his older brother, Connor; his grandfather, Robert J. Johnston, Jr.; his grandparents, Fred and Betty Kaminska; as well as a host of uncles, aunts, and cousins.

A visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m., and 7 to 9 p.m., Friday, June 3 at Bryant Funeral Home, 411 Old Town Road, in East Setauket.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, June 4 at 10:30 a.m. at the Infant Jesus at St. Charles Chapel, 200 Belle Terre Road, Port Jefferson.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

College Lacrosse Player From NY Dies At Age 19

A talented Long Island lacrosse player at the University of Massachusetts Amherst has died suddenly at his family's home.Aidan Kaminska, age 19, died on Monday, May 30, at his family's home in Port Jefferson, according to UMass officials.A Port Jefferson High School alumni, Kaminska was a football …
PORT JEFFERSON, NY
Daily Voice

Missing Woman, 33, Found Dead In Virginia

A 33-year-old reported missing was found dead in Virginia, authorities said.Kelley Muscara's body was found the morning of Saturday, May 14 by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office in the area of Kincora Drive in Sterling, they said.Detectives are conducting an investigation into the circumstances su…
STERLING, VA
E! News

UMass Amherst Lacrosse Player Aidan Kaminska Dead at 19

The University of Massachusetts Amherst is paying tribute to student-athlete Aidan Kaminska following his heartbreaking death. According to a statement posted to the UMass Athletics website, the lacrosse player died on May 30 at the age of 19. "The Massachusetts athletics department extends condolences to Aidan's family, friends, teammates and coaches," the school's message read. The NCAA also tweeted, "We join the University of Massachusetts Amherst in mourning the loss of Aidan Kaminska."
AMHERST, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Port Jefferson, NY
State
Massachusetts State
Daily Voice

South Jersey Woman, 56, Killed When Boat Sinks

A 56-year-old woman from Cumberland County was killed when a boat she was on sank near Atlantic City, authorities said. The 20-foot Bayliner boat capsized at 8:02 a.m. on Monday, May 30, in Absecon Bay, according to New Jersey State Police. The woman who died was identified as Lisa Maxey...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Hofstra University#Athletics#The Minutemen#Legacy Lacrosse#Wsyl#Covid#Caa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Voice

Man Beats Bicyclist Into Coma With Their Own Bicycle: Reports

Hours after a man was released from central booking for drug possession, he beat a man into a coma using the man's own bicycle, according to multiple media outlets' reports and court documents. Jordan Julius Davis, 28, of York, was released from York County central booking and was still wearing his…
YORK, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
286K+
Followers
44K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, Montgomery, and Prince George's Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy