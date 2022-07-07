Amazon opens invite-only PS5 restock registration — how to sign up

Amazon PS5 restocks are now invite-only events. The e-commerce giant recently announced that shoppers must request an invite for all future PS5 restock events. Amazon is also accepting invite requests to purchase the PS5 Horizons West bundle for $549.

"To ensure that as many genuine customers as possible can buy this high-demand item, we sell it by invitation," reads the new messaging on Amazon's PS5 page. If you sign up and you're invited to purchase a PS5 at Amazon, you'll get an e-mail invitation. You can sign up for the next Amazon restock via this Amazon link . (We signed up on June 2 and have yet to get an invite).

If you didn't get a console during Amazon's last drop, remember that Prime Day deals will officially begin on July 12 and there's a very high chance we'll see a console drop during Amazon's 48-hour event.

Amazon PS5 restock (sign up for invites)

PS5: $499 @ Amazon

Sony's flagship gaming machine, the PS5 is one of the most in-demand tech products currently available. For good reason: this powerful console boasts 4K visuals, an innovative DualSense controller, and a 4K Blu-ray drive. View Deal

PS5 Disc w/ Horizon Forbidden West: for $549 @ Amazon

This bundle includes the PS5 Disc console and Horizon Forbidden West. In our Horizon Forbidden West review , We called the Editor's Choice game an excellent sequel that delivers a thrilling open-world experience to fans of the original game. You can now register to buy this bundle. View Deal

PS5 Digital: $399 @ Amazon

The PS5 Digital console lacks a 4K UDH Blu-ray disc drive. As a result, it's slightly thinner than its counterpart. It also sells for $399 ($100 less) and includes a PS5 DualSense controller. View Deal

How to register for the next Amazon PS5 restock

Of all the retailers that have offered PS5 drops these past few years, Amazon has been the hardest to track. Amazon PS5 restocks not only come unannounced, but they also sell out within minutes. Amazon is now changing how they tackle PS5 restocks by requiring that shoppers sign up for restocks via their sign-in page.

Registering at for a PS5 invite from Amazon is fairly easy. First, sign into your account and then head to the PS5 product page at Amazon . The "Add to cart" button on the PS5 page has been replaced with a "Request invitation" button. Click on the request button and you'll automatically be signed in. That's it!

Amazon states that if you're invited to purchase the PS5, you'll get an email with a link that's valid for 72 hours. Amazon clearly states that it will not be able to accommodate everyone, so registering isn't a guarantee you'll get an invite or a console.

It's worth noting that registration is only open to purchase the PS5 Disc console. There's no registration button on the PS5 Digital page.

