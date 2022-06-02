What Happened in Sports: June 2, 2022

June 2nd, 2022 was highlighted by the Celtics huge fourth quarter comeback to steal Game 1 of the NBA Finals in Golden State as Boston’s role players went off to overcome Steph’s blistering start. Legendary RB Frank Gore signed a one-day contract with the 49ers to...
BOSTON -- It was already going to be pretty hot inside TD Garden on Wednesday night with Game 3 of the NBA Finals being played on the parquet floor. But Warriors-Celtics isn't the only show that Boston fans will be treated to this evening.The Celtics announced Wednesday that three-time Grammy winner Nelly will perform at halftime. That should fire up Boston fans -- and Celtics forward Jayson Tatum.Tatum and Nelly are both from St. Louis and have become friends over the years. Nelly showed his support for Tatum following Boston's Game 1 win over Golden State with an Instagram post.And Tatum was even sporting a bandage under his eye -- like Nelly -- when he appeared on the cover of SLAM magazine in 2018.With his buddy from St. Louis in the house, expect some big things from Tatum in Game 3. And maybe some Nelly at halftime will get the Celtics out of their third-quarter slump on Wednesday night. The third quarter has been an issue for the Celtics this series, with the Warriors outscoring them 73-38 in the frame. The NBA Finals is all square at a game apiece heading into Wednesday night's Game 3.
Derek Fisher won five NBA titles as a player, but his career as a coach continues to be markedly less successful. The Los Angeles Sparks announced on Tuesday that they have parted ways with Fisher, who had been serving as their head coach and general manager. Assistant coach Fred Williams will take over as Sparks interim coach for the rest of the WNBA season.
Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving posted a photo to his Instagram story on Wednesday. The Nets got swept in the first-round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics. The Celtics are now facing the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.
Mike Matheny spent about 20 minutes in the dugout before his Kansas City Royals took the field against the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday and tried to put what has been a miserable 20-game stretch into perspective.
