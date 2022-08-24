ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

The best Dell monitor prices and deals for August 2022

By John Levite
Windows Central
Windows Central
 2 days ago

So you're looking for a monitor, huh? Well, you can't go wrong with Dell. The key to Dell is in the variety. Whether you're a businessman looking for something for work or you want something pretty to binge your favorite media on or you're a gamer looking for the best refresh rate for your money, Dell has a screen that should work for you. You'll find everything from USB hubs to 4K resolutions to Nvidia G-Sync technology in Dell's monitors, and in some cases you might find it all at once. That'll cost you a pretty penny though, and we're here to save you money with the best monitor prices from Dell not the opposite. Decide what features you need the most and what features you can do without because that will help you decide what monitor deal to invest in.

Did you know Dell makes multiple series of monitors based on the features they have? Look for the letter at the beginning of the model name, and that should give you some idea of what you're buying. Some of the screens are more likely to be covered by Dell's Premium Panel guarantee, too, which is a great policy for replacing monitors that have bad pixels. The guarantee covers all U (UltraSharp) and P (Professional) monitors and even some from the S and C categories on a case-by-case basis. So at least you know when you buy from Dell you're covered.

New Dell monitors are going on sale all the time. These deals regularly include budget screens if you're looking to save a whole lot of money and super popular monitors that fans are always looking to purchase. We've seen every type of screen drop in price at some point, so even if you're holding out hope for something specific you should see it crop up here at some point.

We'll keep this roundup updated with the latest and greatest Dell monitor deals.

Dell's best monitor prices:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48vdli_0fyB13lN00

Dell SE2422H 24-inch monitor $220 $139.99 at Dell

A great monitor if you're shopping on a budget but still want something with 1080p pixel resolution, a refresh rate that can jump up to 75Hz using HDMI, and a response time as fast as 5ms. It uses a VA panel and includes 250 nits of brightness. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DDqqs_0fyB13lN00

Dell SE2222H 22-inch monitor $190 $139.99 at Dell

With this screen you get 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate, and a response time up to 2ms. It has 250 nits of brightness, an HDMI and VGA port, and a VA panel. This is as inexpensive as decent monitors go, and the deal will likely disappear before long. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09eP61_0fyB13lN00

Dell S2721HN 27-inch Monitor $310 $179.99 at Dell

Another great bargain if you're looking for solid specs without breaking the bank. This display gives you 27 inches of real estate plus a 1080p pixel resolution, 4ms response time, and a 75Hz refresh rate all on an IPS panel. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HRGwh_0fyB13lN00

Dell SE2722H 27-inch Monitor $250 $184.99 at Dell

The specs for this screen include a 1080p pixel resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate that can go up to 75Hz on HDMI, and a 4ms response time at its fastest. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h2xqr_0fyB13lN00

Dell S2721HGF curved gaming monitor $350 $259.99 at Dell

You get a whole lot of features packed into this screen, including a curve that helps immerse you into every detail. The specs include a 1080p pixel resolution, a 4ms response time, and a 144Hz refresh rate. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YfU38_0fyB13lN00

Dell G2422HS 24-inch gaming monitor $370 $274.99 at Dell

You get an IPS panel with 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution and an outstanding 165Hz refresh rate. It also has 350 nits of brightness and a 1ms response time. Connectivity includes two HDMI ports and a DisplayPort. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46WjV6_0fyB13lN00

Dell C1422H 14-inch portable monitor $400 $299.99 at Dell

Think of this monitor as a great supplement to your laptop or other portable device. Just add some real estate to work with while you're on the road or using a cafe as an office. The 14-inch screen includes 1080p resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate, and a 6ms response time. It has two USB-C ports so you can connect to it with just about anything and a DisplayPort 1.4 with HDCP tech. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AOWJd_0fyB13lN00

Alienware 25 AW2521HF gaming monitor $525 $314.99 at Dell

One of the best prices on an Alienware monitor we've ever seen. If you really want a screen designed for gamers, this is it. You'll get 1080p resolution with a crazy 240Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time. It has HDMI, DisplayPort, and a USB hub as well. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31A3pj_0fyB13lN00

Dell S2721QS 27-inch 4K monitor $540 $319.99 at Dell

The internal specs include 3840 x 2160 pixel resolution, a response time up to 4ms, and a 60Hz refresh rate. This is a fantastic media monitor for binge watching your favorite Netflix show. It has 350 nits of brightness, DisplayPort and HDMI connections, and an IPS panel. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qyyya_0fyB13lN00

Dell S2721DGF gaming monitor $590 $299.99 at Dell

One of Dell's most popular monitors because it strikes a really good balance between features that are great for gamers and a price that's also pretty darn nice. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qgfyg_0fyB13lN00

Dell S2722DC USB-C monitor $500 $374.99 at Dell

A monitor with a USB-C port gives you a lot of options, but most importantly it's great when you're working from a tablet or laptop and need more space to work with. Plus, this display has 1440p resolution, a 75Hz refresh rate, and a 4ms response time. There are also two SuperSpeed USB-A ports. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iYzvb_0fyB13lN00

Dell 34-inch curved gaming monitor $700 $524.99 at Dell

Getting good bang for your buck with Dell's S3422DW screen. Not only does it have a beautiful curve to help with immersion, it also has a 3440 x 1440 pixel resolution with a 100Hz refresh rate and a 4ms response time. You get 400 nits of brightness, a VA panel, and a USB hub with two USB 3.2 Gen 1 SuperSpeed ports. There is also two HDMI ports and a DisplayPort. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31xVf5_0fyB13lN00

Dell G3223D 32-inch monitor $720 $539.99 at Dell

This is definitely a monitor that won't disappoint. It comes with 1440p pixel resolution, 1 ms response time, and even a 165Hz refresh rate so it's great for both binging movies and playing games. It has a USB hub in the back, 400 nits of brightness, and a Fast IPS panel. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Anrw6_0fyB13lN00

Dell P3421WM 34-inch monitor $860 $669.99 at Dell

Get a beautiful curved screen with 3440 x 1440 pixel resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate, and a 5ms response time. With a USB-C port and up to 65W Power Delivery, this would make a great companion for a media-focused laptop. Includes several other USB ports, an IPS panel, and 300 nits of brightness. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jq6zu_0fyB13lN00

Alienware AW2521H 25-inch monitor $910 $679.99 at Dell

An amazing bargain price for such a loaded gaming monitor. The specs include a 1080p resolution, an insane 360Hz refresh rate, and a 1ms response time. Connectivity includes two HDMI ports and a DisplayPort. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xrefi_0fyB13lN00

Dell 32-inch 4K gaming monitor $1,100 $824.99 at Dell

The G3223Q monitor just does it all. It has 4K pixel resolution for media binging and a 144Hz refresh rate for smooth action while gaming. It has 400 nits of brightness, a Fast IPS panel with 1ms response time, and even a USB hub for connecting peripherals. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L4n2K_0fyB13lN00

Alienware 27-inch gaming monitor $1,110 $829.99 at Dell

The AW2721D is a great gaming display with 2560 x 1440 pixel resolution, 240Hz refresh rate, and a true 1ms response time. It uses an IPS panel and has a USB hub. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=069Ys9_0fyB13lN00

Alienware AW3821DW 38-inch curved gaming monitor $1,950 $1,459.99 at Dell

Alienware is Dell's gaming brand and covers monitors designed for fast-paced shooters, long sessions in front of the screen, and great image quality. You get a monitor with a 3840 x 1600 pixel resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate over DisplayPort, and a 1ms response time. It uses an IPS panel and includes a USB 3.2 hub with three USB-A ports. View Deal

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

This 65-inch Sony OLED 4K TV just got a $500 price cut at Best Buy

If you’ve been shopping for 4K TV deals, you already know the sheer number of options can be overwhelming. Modern TVs are packed with features, and there are so many acronyms to keep straight that it can be tough to decide which one is right for you. Luckily for you, Best Buy has a great deal on a 65-inch Sony Bravia A80K OLED 4K TV that cuts $500 off the original price of $2,500 for a sale price of just $2,000. When it comes to OLED TV deals, this is one you don’t want to miss.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Back-to-school deal: the Dell XPS 13 is $450 off today

Consistently one of the laptop deals you need to keep an eye out for, the Dell XPS 13 with a touchscreen is on sale right now at Dell. Normally priced at $1,600, it’s down to $1,150 for a limited time only, saving you $450 off the usual price. One of the best Dell XPS deals around, this system is ideal if you want to work productively on the move while also doing so in style. Snap it up now before the sale ends or read on while we explain why you need it in your life.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Back-to-school deal: The HP Envy laptop is only $500 this week

In the final weeks of summer, the back to school deals are plentiful and that includes laptop deals. Right now, some of the best ones are HP Envy deals which are happening at Best Buy. You can score the HP Envy x360 2-in-1 Laptop today for only $500, saving you a total of $300 off the original price of $800. It’s hard to pass up an opportunity to bring home this fan favorite 2-in-1 at this super low price, so click the link below to add one to your cart and keep reading to find out why this is one of the HP laptop deals worth sharing.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dell Deal#Dell Alienware#Dell Monitors#Laptop#Nvidia G Sync#Dell S Premium Panel
Apple Insider

Daily deals Aug. 27: Up to $310 off M1 Pro 16-inch MacBook Pro, $150 off 75-inch LG 4K Smart TV, $25 gift card with Beats Fit Pro, more!

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Saturday's bestdeals include $500 off the Samsung 49-inch Odyssey Neo G9 Mini-LED monitor, an 11-inch iPad Pro for $729, and much more.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

The best Lenovo Labor Day deals: ThinkPad and Legion laptops

Labor Day is a great time to pick up a few electronics deals if you’ve missed out on some previous sales events, such as Prime Day. Granted, they aren’t the best deals of the year, but they’re pretty great if you don’t want to wait for several months. If you’re in the market for a laptop, Lenovo has a few surprisingly great deals for you to take a look at.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Dell
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Netflix
IGN

Deal Alert: Alienware Aurora R10 RTX 3060 Ti Gaming PC for Only $1399.99

Dell is offering an Alienware Aurora R10 gaming PC equipped with a GeForce RTX 3060 Ti GPU for only $1399.99. It's normally priced at $1959.99 but Dell has it on clearance right now for $560. This is a very competitive price for a prebuilt Alienware gaming PC with a very capable current generation video card.
COMPUTERS
Tom's Hardware

Asus ProArt B660-Creator D4 Review: Pros on a Budget

Priced under $200, Asus’ B660-Creator D4 is a solid budget board for creative professionals. It may not have all the bells and whistles of the Z690 version, but it’s less than half the pricef. If you’re looking to use the flexibility of the USB Type-C display option and don’t need integrated Thunderbolt 4 (40 Gbps) ports, this board should be on your shortlist.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

LG’s new OLED gaming monitor packs a 240Hz refresh rate

LG could have two of the best new monitors on its hands. Its UltraGear OLED gaming monitor and UltraFine Display Ergo AI are coming soon, and the brand will showcase at IFA 2022 in Berlin, Germany in early September. Both curved displays introduce new technologies to LG’s consumer lines and...
ELECTRONICS
IGN

BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U - The Gaming Monitor That Does It All

Disclaimer: This article is brought to you by BenQ Middle East. Finding the right gaming monitor for your needs can be an arduous process. There are so many variables and so many options to choose from, that it can be confusing to decide which one you should go for. And not all monitors will have everything you would need - some may feature a fast panel and the gaming features you would want, but may not have the best image quality to make your AAA games pop. Others might have good image quality, but they may have few connectivity ports and lack of image processing features that makes it a no-go if you want to use the monitor with next gen consoles.
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

Morefine S600: New mini-PC introduced with Intel Core i9-12900H and Core i9-12900HK processors

The Morefine S600 is a new mini-PC equipped with processors that power current workstation and gaming laptops. Specifically, Morefine states that it will sell the S600 with the Core i9-12900H and Core i9-12900HK, both Alder Lake-H series processors with 45 W TDPs. Fundamentally, the pair are identical, although the Core i9-12900HK has an unlocked multiplier. Hence, they are both 14-core processors with 20 threads and an Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96 EUs) built on a 10 nm manufacturing process.
COMPUTERS
Windows Central

Windows Central

140
Followers
1K+
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Windows Central is the next-generation destination for news, advice and buying recommendations on the Windows ecosystem, products, and accessories.

 https://www.windowscentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy