The best Dell monitor prices and deals for August 2022

So you're looking for a monitor, huh? Well, you can't go wrong with Dell. The key to Dell is in the variety. Whether you're a businessman looking for something for work or you want something pretty to binge your favorite media on or you're a gamer looking for the best refresh rate for your money, Dell has a screen that should work for you. You'll find everything from USB hubs to 4K resolutions to Nvidia G-Sync technology in Dell's monitors, and in some cases you might find it all at once. That'll cost you a pretty penny though, and we're here to save you money with the best monitor prices from Dell not the opposite. Decide what features you need the most and what features you can do without because that will help you decide what monitor deal to invest in.

Did you know Dell makes multiple series of monitors based on the features they have? Look for the letter at the beginning of the model name, and that should give you some idea of what you're buying. Some of the screens are more likely to be covered by Dell's Premium Panel guarantee, too, which is a great policy for replacing monitors that have bad pixels. The guarantee covers all U (UltraSharp) and P (Professional) monitors and even some from the S and C categories on a case-by-case basis. So at least you know when you buy from Dell you're covered.

New Dell monitors are going on sale all the time. These deals regularly include budget screens if you're looking to save a whole lot of money and super popular monitors that fans are always looking to purchase. We've seen every type of screen drop in price at some point, so even if you're holding out hope for something specific you should see it crop up here at some point.

We'll keep this roundup updated with the latest and greatest Dell monitor deals.

Dell's best monitor prices:

Dell SE2422H 24-inch monitor $220 $139.99 at Dell

A great monitor if you're shopping on a budget but still want something with 1080p pixel resolution, a refresh rate that can jump up to 75Hz using HDMI, and a response time as fast as 5ms. It uses a VA panel and includes 250 nits of brightness.

Dell SE2222H 22-inch monitor $190 $139.99 at Dell

With this screen you get 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate, and a response time up to 2ms. It has 250 nits of brightness, an HDMI and VGA port, and a VA panel. This is as inexpensive as decent monitors go, and the deal will likely disappear before long.

Dell S2721HN 27-inch Monitor $310 $179.99 at Dell

Another great bargain if you're looking for solid specs without breaking the bank. This display gives you 27 inches of real estate plus a 1080p pixel resolution, 4ms response time, and a 75Hz refresh rate all on an IPS panel.

Dell SE2722H 27-inch Monitor $250 $184.99 at Dell

The specs for this screen include a 1080p pixel resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate that can go up to 75Hz on HDMI, and a 4ms response time at its fastest.

Dell S2721HGF curved gaming monitor $350 $259.99 at Dell

You get a whole lot of features packed into this screen, including a curve that helps immerse you into every detail. The specs include a 1080p pixel resolution, a 4ms response time, and a 144Hz refresh rate.

Dell G2422HS 24-inch gaming monitor $370 $274.99 at Dell

You get an IPS panel with 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution and an outstanding 165Hz refresh rate. It also has 350 nits of brightness and a 1ms response time. Connectivity includes two HDMI ports and a DisplayPort.

Dell C1422H 14-inch portable monitor $400 $299.99 at Dell

Think of this monitor as a great supplement to your laptop or other portable device. Just add some real estate to work with while you're on the road or using a cafe as an office. The 14-inch screen includes 1080p resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate, and a 6ms response time. It has two USB-C ports so you can connect to it with just about anything and a DisplayPort 1.4 with HDCP tech.

Alienware 25 AW2521HF gaming monitor $525 $314.99 at Dell

One of the best prices on an Alienware monitor we've ever seen. If you really want a screen designed for gamers, this is it. You'll get 1080p resolution with a crazy 240Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time. It has HDMI, DisplayPort, and a USB hub as well.

Dell S2721QS 27-inch 4K monitor $540 $319.99 at Dell

The internal specs include 3840 x 2160 pixel resolution, a response time up to 4ms, and a 60Hz refresh rate. This is a fantastic media monitor for binge watching your favorite Netflix show. It has 350 nits of brightness, DisplayPort and HDMI connections, and an IPS panel.

Dell S2721DGF gaming monitor $590 $299.99 at Dell

One of Dell's most popular monitors because it strikes a really good balance between features that are great for gamers and a price that's also pretty darn nice.

Dell S2722DC USB-C monitor $500 $374.99 at Dell

A monitor with a USB-C port gives you a lot of options, but most importantly it's great when you're working from a tablet or laptop and need more space to work with. Plus, this display has 1440p resolution, a 75Hz refresh rate, and a 4ms response time. There are also two SuperSpeed USB-A ports.

Dell 34-inch curved gaming monitor $700 $524.99 at Dell

Getting good bang for your buck with Dell's S3422DW screen. Not only does it have a beautiful curve to help with immersion, it also has a 3440 x 1440 pixel resolution with a 100Hz refresh rate and a 4ms response time. You get 400 nits of brightness, a VA panel, and a USB hub with two USB 3.2 Gen 1 SuperSpeed ports. There is also two HDMI ports and a DisplayPort.

Dell G3223D 32-inch monitor $720 $539.99 at Dell

This is definitely a monitor that won't disappoint. It comes with 1440p pixel resolution, 1 ms response time, and even a 165Hz refresh rate so it's great for both binging movies and playing games. It has a USB hub in the back, 400 nits of brightness, and a Fast IPS panel.

Dell P3421WM 34-inch monitor $860 $669.99 at Dell

Get a beautiful curved screen with 3440 x 1440 pixel resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate, and a 5ms response time. With a USB-C port and up to 65W Power Delivery, this would make a great companion for a media-focused laptop. Includes several other USB ports, an IPS panel, and 300 nits of brightness.

Alienware AW2521H 25-inch monitor $910 $679.99 at Dell

An amazing bargain price for such a loaded gaming monitor. The specs include a 1080p resolution, an insane 360Hz refresh rate, and a 1ms response time. Connectivity includes two HDMI ports and a DisplayPort.

Dell 32-inch 4K gaming monitor $1,100 $824.99 at Dell

The G3223Q monitor just does it all. It has 4K pixel resolution for media binging and a 144Hz refresh rate for smooth action while gaming. It has 400 nits of brightness, a Fast IPS panel with 1ms response time, and even a USB hub for connecting peripherals.

Alienware 27-inch gaming monitor $1,110 $829.99 at Dell

The AW2721D is a great gaming display with 2560 x 1440 pixel resolution, 240Hz refresh rate, and a true 1ms response time. It uses an IPS panel and has a USB hub.

Alienware AW3821DW 38-inch curved gaming monitor $1,950 $1,459.99 at Dell

Alienware is Dell's gaming brand and covers monitors designed for fast-paced shooters, long sessions in front of the screen, and great image quality. You get a monitor with a 3840 x 1600 pixel resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate over DisplayPort, and a 1ms response time. It uses an IPS panel and includes a USB 3.2 hub with three USB-A ports.

