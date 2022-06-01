United Airlines CEO says air fares are returning to normal levels

Here are three of the week's top pieces of financial insight, gathered from around the web:. HSBC suspended a senior executive for accusing central bankers and policymakers of climate change "hyperbole," said Owen Walker in the Financial Times. The executive, Stuart Kirk, is the global head of responsible investing at the bank's asset management division. But in a conference speech he expressed frustration about his role, saying "there was always some nut job telling me about the end of the world," and likening the "shrill" and "apocalyptic" climate warnings to Y2K. "Who cares if Miami is six meters underwater in 100 years?" Kirk said. "Amsterdam has been six meters underwater for ages, and that's a really nice place. We will cope with it." The presentation is unlikely to have been a surprise to HSBC. It was announced two months earlier and promoted before the conference. The title? "Why investors need not worry about climate risk."

MIAMI, FL ・ 4 HOURS AGO