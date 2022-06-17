5 Summer Home Renovations To DIY Before It Gets Too Hot

Summer is right around the corner, and with that comes scorching hot temperatures in many parts of the country. Take advantage of the last few weeks of spring to tackle some do-it-yourself home renovation projects that will keep your home cool and your outdoor areas looking great.

Here are five projects home experts say to do before temperatures rise.

Reseal Windows and Doors

"A great option for DIYers is to upgrade the trimming on doors and windows," said Rick Berres, owner of Honey-Doers , a home services and construction company. "Your home can quickly lose cool air if there are cracks or openings in these places, which will strain your air conditioning."

This is an inexpensive DIY, too. You can get a tube of sealant for around $8.

Upgrade Your Landscaping

"Front yard landscaping has a massive impact on your ROI because it determines and improves your curb appeal -- and it is definitely something that should be done before the summer heat," said Jeremy Yamaguchi, CEO of Lawn Love . "Curb appeal is the first conclusion any potential homebuyer will make about a house, so you have to make sure to make a strong impression with your landscaping. Clean and unique landscaping are the most effective ways to improve it."

Yamaguchi recommends adding trees or plants with unique colors and shapes.

"Doing any kind of landscaping requires hours outside, and doing that during the hottest, sunniest months is not only miserable, but puts you at much greater risk of heat exhaustion, dehydration and sunburn," he added. "Not to mention, if you are planting anything, most plants need to be planted in the spring in order to survive."

Repaint Your Home's Exterior

"Paints that are more than five years old may suffer from hot temperatures, causing them to distort and blister. As such, they are more likely to peel off. So before it happens, protect your house," said Kevin Bazazzadeh, real estate investor and founder of Brilliant Day Homes .

Before repainting, scrape off any chipped or cracked areas.

"Once you're finished, apply a new coat layer to help improve your home's curb appeal," Bazazzadeh said.

A gallon of paint costs an average of $25 to $50 and covers about 350 square feet, according to HomeAdvisor. Expect to spend another $20 to $100 on supplies like brushes, rollers, masking paper and plastic.

Clean the Gutters

"Clogged gutters can cause all sorts of problems, including roof damage, basement flooding and even insect infestations," said Rinal Patel, licensed realtor and co-founder of We Buy Philly Home . "By taking the time to clean your gutters before summer arrives, you can help protect your home from these potential issues."

Replace Your Air Conditioner Filter

"One renovation that needs to be done before the summer heat is changing the AC filters," said Rashard Alomari, founder and CEO of the real estate investment firm Fair Cash Deal . "You might be delaying this small task for many years, but it's high time you get to it. With the rise in gas and coal prices, electricity bills are going to be higher than last summer. So, if you plan on switching on the AC this summer, new filters can help achieve the optimum temperature quicker. It can also help cut back on utility bills."

A new filter will cost between $30 and $75, Alomari said.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 5 Summer Home Renovations To DIY Before It Gets Too Hot