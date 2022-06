Gerald Mahood was 60 when he discovered that this was his real name. He always knew he was adopted. “A bastard!” as his adoptive mother explained when he was four. He was born in Northern Ireland in the 1950s and like many babies whose mothers were not married at the time, he entered the world as a secret. The midwives – nuns – placed an advert in the Belfast Chronicle. “Home for an unwanted child, sort of thing,” he says.

