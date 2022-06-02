Nearly 50 pounds of illegal drugs seized in DeKalb County

Markese Humphrey (L) and Rosemary Cespedes (R) (DeKalb County Police Department/DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police have pulled almost 50 pounds of drugs off of the streets.

Earlier this week, officers conducted a drug bust at a house near Stonebrook Circle in Lithonia.

They say the Narcotics Unit received a tip from a concerned citizen about drugs in the home.

Officers found 47 pounds of marijuana and two handguns, one of which had been stolen.

Markese Humphrey, 31, was arrested and charged with trafficking marijuana, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute and no proof of insurance. Rosemary Cespedes, 30, was arrested and charged with trafficking marijuana and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

DeKalb officers are encouraging residents to continue calling in tips to their narcotics hotline at 770-724-7762.

