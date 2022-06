It’s tough to pinpoint when, exactly, Adam Sandler—who, according to Google’s Year in Search report, was 2021’s most searched name in the “celebrity fashion” category—became a style icon. It’s not that his wardrobe has changed much over the last couple decades (it hasn’t), or only because at some point 2000s schlub became 2020s drip (it has). No, it's that, through it all, the Sandman—who also, crucially, starred as the most stylish character in the most stylish movie of 2019—has never stopped dressing like himself.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 3 DAYS AGO