Larry Bailey, 62, of Enville, was arrested in connection with a shooting which occurred near Saddle Club Road on the evening of May 24. According to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, the victim, a juvenile, reportedly received non-life threatening injuries. The case is under investigation. Bailey was charged with possession of a handgun while under the influence, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, supplying intoxicating alcohol to a minor, aggravated assault and attempted second degree murder. He is held in the Chester County Jail in lieu of a $500,000 bond.

CHESTER COUNTY, TN ・ 4 DAYS AGO