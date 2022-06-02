ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, TN

What’s Happening in Henderson, Chester County and surrounding areas

By Kevin Morris
Chester County Independent
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCookies for Cancer will be donating family food boxes on the first and third Fridays in June and July. Anyone wishing to donate can leave donations at Cash Saver. Anything would be appreciated. CCHS Alumni Day June 4. Mark your calendars! Chester County High School Alumni Day returns June...

chestercountyindependent.com

DeSoto Times Today

DeSoto County mayors discuss rental property ordinance

Several DeSoto County mayors met recently to discuss the possible need for a rental property ordinance in their cities to account for the growing number of rentals in the county. In Southaven, officials are considering charging rental property owners a fee which will be used to create a registry of...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Mayor works to bring grocery store to north Mississippi town

WALLS, Miss. — Gas and grocery prices are high enough right now, but it’s even worse if you have to drive miles to go shopping. People in Walls, Mississippi, are all too used to it. But FOX13 found out that state and local leaders are trying to figure out how to bring a grocery store to the DeSoto County town.
WREG

Two cousins killed in southeast Shelby County shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people have died after officers say they were shot overnight in southeast Shelby County. The shooting happened around 12:50 Sunday morning in the 4800 block of Twin Eagles Circle near Hacks Cross Road. One person was pronounced dead on the scene. The other person was taken to the hospital where they […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

Staffing Changes Announced At Transitions, Eagle Creek Clinics

Paris, TN — Henry County Medical Center announced some key changes and additions to its two primary care clinics – Transitions Health and Eagle Creek Clinic. Dr. Charles Rainbolt, DO, has been named the medical director at both Transitions Health and Eagle Creek Clinic. Dr. Rainbolt has worked as an emergency department physician at HCMC for several years. Dr. Rainbolt will be joined at both clinics by Donna Luther Coley. Coley has worked at HCMC since 1999 in several different capacities as a registered nurse and later as a family nurse practitioner. Coley will be seeing patients at Transitions Health Mondays and Friday mornings and covering at Eagle Creek Clinic on an as needed basis. Dr. Rainbolt will primarily be at Transitions Health and will see patients at Eagle Creek twice per month.
PARIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Addiction 'a battle' as fentanyl claims lives

Last year 108,000 people died from drug overdoses, according to the federal government. This Shelby County mother lost her son two weeks before his 30th birthday.
WATN Local Memphis

Confusion at a Memphis Housing fair Wednesday leaves many upset

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Housing Authority hosted a housing fair Wednesday, June 1, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Benjamin L. Hooks Library Conference Center. The MHA said hundreds of landlords would be ready to give families with housing vouchers a house on the spot. But this event was not for the general public. It was for people who have been on the 2017 housing waitlist and were just awarded vouchers.
thunderboltradio.com

Fraud Against Dyer Business Includes Union City Location

Union City police are investigating one of three fraud cases committed against a Dyer construction company. Police reports said Matthew Kelly, of Kelly Construction LLC, told officers that someone had used his business account to make purchases at Lowe’s stores in Union City, Sevierville and Sylvia, North Carolina. The...
UNION CITY, TN
wtva.com

Saltillo woman killed in Union County crash

UNION COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - A fatal crash claimed the life of a Saltillo woman Tuesday night in Union County. The crash happened on Highway 349 at around 8:30 p.m. Mississippi Highway Patrol Staff Sgt. Bryan McGee said Marla Harshberger, 54, was driving down the highway when her vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a tree.
UNION COUNTY, MS
WREG

Multiple car break-ins reported at Shelby County health facility

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —  The Shelby County Commission may soon step in as the health department becomes the latest target for crooks. In an emergency letter sent to commissioners last week, the health department says they’ve had multiple car break-ins at the Environmental Health Bureau at Summer Avenue and Sycamore View. In just the last few […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
radio7media.com

Tractor Trailer Fire in Giles County

A VEHICLE FIRE WEDNESDAY IN GILES COUNTY TURNED INTO A MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT ALONG I-65. MEMBERS OF THE GILES COUNTY FIRE AND RESCUE RESPONDED A REPORT OF A TRACTOR TRAILER FIRE WHERE ONCE ON SCENE WHILE BATTLING THE BLAZE, A PASSENGER VEHICLE TRAVELING IN THE OPPOSITE DIRECTION STRUCK THE ENGULFED VEHICLE NARROWLY MISSING CREW MEMBERS ON SCENE. THE DRIVER WAS REMOVED AND TRANSPORTED BY GILES COUNTY EMS FOR INJURIES SUSTAINED.
GILES COUNTY, TN
WREG

North Memphis city pool demolished, residents concerned

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Residents in one North Memphis neighborhood say kids will have nothing to do this summer after the city demolished a public pool and closed a nearby park for a much-needed facelift. Neighbors near Ayers and Peach said Tom Lee Pool was bulldozed last week. The community pool sits right behind the old […]
MEMPHIS, TN
westkentuckystar.com

Tennessee pair charged in Marshall County trailer theft

A Tennessee pair received theft and drug charges after a trailer was stolen in Marshall County on Tuesday. Authorities were notified that a trailer had been stolen from a local business, and the caller provided a description of the suspect's vehicle. Officers were able to locate a vehicle and trailer...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY

